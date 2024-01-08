CMP Pads Market Size to Grow USD 1412.2 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.7 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CMP Pads Market is Segmented by Application (300mm Wafer, 200mm Wafer), by Type ( Hard Pad , Soft Pad ).

The Global CMP Pads Market Size is expected to reach USD 1412.2 Million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2029.

Major Factors driving the Growth of the CMP Pads Market

Because of their complementary qualities, hard pads (classified by type) and 300mm wafers (classified by application) are highly favored in the CMP Pads market. Hard pads, which are usually composed of sturdy materials, provide stability and wear resistance in the semiconductor sector, where accuracy and uniformity are crucial. Strong pads are necessary to enable consistent material removal when the bigger wafer size is especially suited to the 300mm wafer application.

The main driver is the ongoing growth of the semiconductor sector, which is characterized by a rise in the demand for electronic devices that are increasingly compact and effective.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE CMP PADS MARKET

The Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Pads market uses hard pads a lot because of their consistency in material removal throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process and their longevity. These pads' hardness makes it possible to precisely regulate the rates at which material is removed, which is essential for reaching the tight tolerances needed in the semiconductor manufacturing process. Furthermore, because they can withstand the demanding requirements of bigger wafer sizes, strong pads are preferred in the 300mm wafer market. Because 300mm wafers have a higher surface area, they need pads that are more durable and homogeneous so that material is removed consistently throughout the wafer.

The CMP pads market is expanding as a result of semiconductor foundries' global development, especially in emerging economies. The need for CMP pads to support semiconductor production facilities is rising in tandem with the number of nations investing in this sector. Globalization of the semiconductor industry is opening up new markets for producers of CMP pads. CMP pads are essential to the semiconductor manufacturing process because they polish wafers uniformly and precisely, improving the overall performance and efficiency of semiconductor devices.

The market for Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Pads is growing primarily because of the ongoing expansion of the semiconductor sector. The need for quicker, more compact, and more efficient electronic gadgets is driving semiconductor makers to expand their output. CMP pads are essential to the semiconductor manufacturing process because they polish wafers uniformly and precisely, improving the overall performance and efficiency of semiconductor devices.

One major reason propelling the CMP pads market is the rising consumer demand for high-performance electronic products, such as tablets, smartphones, and smart gadgets. Because the sophisticated semiconductors used in these devices are essential, the production process must be executed with accuracy and quality, which calls for the employment of CMP pads. The need for CMP pads is being driven by the worldwide consumer electronics market's expansion.

The market for CMP pads is being impacted by the increased emphasis on nanotechnology and miniaturization. In the pursuit of producing increasingly complex and smaller electronic components, CMP pads are essential to attaining the accuracy needed for these uses. CMP pads' capacity to regulate material removal at the microscopic level is consistent with the industry's goal of becoming smaller. Strict quality standards are used in the semiconductor industry to guarantee the dependability and functionality of electronic components. Because they offer a regulated and consistent polishing procedure, CMP pads play a major role in helping to achieve these requirements. The need for high-performance CMP pads that can reliably achieve these criteria is anticipated to increase as quality requirements continue to improve.

CMP PADS MARKET SHARE

Manufacturers of core CMP pads worldwide include Hubei Dinglong, Entegris, and DuPont.Roughly 80% of the market is held by the top 3 corporations. With a market share of over 60%, Asia-Pacific (including China) is the largest, followed by North America and Europe, with respective shares of roughly 13% and 5%.

Key Players:

DuPont

Fujibo

Hubei DingLong

TWI Incorporated

3M

FNS TECH

Entegris

IVT Technologies

SK enpulse

