German manufacturer SAX Power says the capacity of its new all-in-one battery inverter solution ranges from 5.76 kWh to 17.28 kWh. It is suitable for new PV systems, as well as retrofit projects.From pv magazine Germany Germany-based SAX Power has released an all-in-one battery inverter. It said it offers an easier installation process. The product features a lithium iron phosphate battery, with capacities ranging from 5.76 kWh to 17.28 kWh. It is suitable for new PV systems and retrofit installations. It can be plugged directly into secure sockets or connected to home power networks via a cable. ...

