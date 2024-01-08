Contents.com $18 Million in Series B Funding to Fuel Global Expansion and Technological Advancements for AI Content Creation and Orchestration

Contents.com Secures $18 Million Series B Investment to Spearhead a New Era in AI-Driven Content Creation: Revolutionizing Enterprise Content Management with Advanced AI Orchestration, Seamlessly Integrating Multiple Large Language Models, and Pioneering Innovative, High-Quality Multilingual Content Solutions for Global Business Markets. The round is led by Sinergia Venture Fund of Alkemia Capital with Thomson Reuters Ventures. Additionally, the Azimut Digitech Fund, under the advisory of FNDX, participated in the round.

This funding aims to consolidate its leadership position in the market for generating and orchestrating multilingual content for medium and large enterprises, thanks to its proprietary all-in-one technology platform based on artificial intelligence. AI is revolutionizing the way people acquire information and satisfy their thirst for knowledge.

Founded in 2021, Contents.com has rapidly expanded its international presence, now boasting clients in Europe, Latin America, North America, and Asia. Worldwide, medium and large enterprises use the Contents.com SaaS technology platform to manage integrated and coordinated workflows for producing multilanguage and multi-format digital content, including images and videos. The Contents.com platform offers an optimized user experience, integrated with major CMS, eCommerce, and DAM solutions in the enterprise sector. It simplifies the use of the most famous international LLMs (Large Language Models) to produce original content, thereby reducing time and costs while maintaining quality. This facilitates the work of the marketing, ecommerce, and media management departments of client companies.

Since its establishment in 2021, Contents.com has experienced remarkable growth, attracting thousands of customers globally, including several billion-dollar companies, and achieving double-digit year-over-year growth. The company's mission is to integrate AI seamlessly into business operations. This funding will enhance their technological capabilities and expand their global team, reinforcing their leadership in the AI content creation industry.

Sinergia Venture Fund of Alkemia Capital is leading Contents.com's operation, with participation from Thomson Reuters Ventures and others. The capital raised from this initiative is earmarked for significant expansion of Contents.com's international business. This includes enhancing their technological capabilities and solutions, as well as a strategic increase in their corporate staff, with a particular emphasis on growing their Innovation Technology and Sales teams.

"In an era where innovation drives progress, Contents.com aims to assist global companies to stay ahead. On this extraordinary journey, our fundraising philosophy has remained the same: to seek not just funding, but collaborations that align with our values and innovative vision. Series B isn't just a financial milestone, but a demonstration of our bold challenge to the conventions of the tech world. This funding will push us beyond traditional boundaries, revolutionizing high-quality, multilingual content creation globally. We're committed to transforming global communication, connecting ideas and cultures through AI-based advanced solutions. Together with our partners, we're redefining the global tech landscape, making an impact well beyond our corporate growth. We are here with Contents.com to influence global content creation," declares Massimiliano Squillace, CEO & Founder of Contents.com.

"We are excited about our role as the lead investor in the recent capital increase of Contents.com. Our trust in Massimiliano, the founder, and his exceptional team is the foundation of this decision. We strongly believe in their vision and Contents.com's innovative approach to the generative AI market. The generative AI market is in a phase of exponential growth, with forecasts indicating a global market value that could exceed $50 billion by 2026. This technology is opening new frontiers in various sectors, from digital marketing to industrial automation. Contents.com is perfectly positioned to capitalize on these opportunities and drive innovation in this rapidly evolving sector," says Simone Cremonini, Partner of Sinergia Venture Fund of Alkemia Capital.

"The Contents.com team has built an application that enables the practical use of generative AI for enterprise content creation. We are excited to work with them to bring the application's rich capabilities to our teams and to our customers so that in turn, they can create high quality multilingual content," says Tamara Steffens, Managing Director of Thomson Reuters Ventures.

For this Series B transaction, Contents.com was represented by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP. An experienced team led by Partner Attilio Mazzilli and Of Counsel Livia Maria Pedroni provided strategic legal advice, underscoring Orrick's commitment to supporting innovation and growth in the technology sector.

About Contents.com

Contents.com is Series B company leader in AI content creation for enterprise, providing a robust AI platform that facilitates the generation of diverse content types including text, audio, video, and animations. The platform is equipped with advanced tools tailored to support a variety of content needs. Its innovative Brand Voice service stands out, allowing businesses to craft content that resonates with their unique brand identity through AI-driven customization. Designed for a wide range of users, from small bloggers to large corporations, Contents.com makes content creation more efficient, creative, and accessible in multiple languages, catering to a global audience.

