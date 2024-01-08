The Coretec Group to Postpone its January 11 Shareholder Call to a Later Date

The call will be moved to later date as the Company leadership prioritizes new, promising corporate developments

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 08, 2024to a later date, as the Company seeks to finalize and incorporate details of new, promising corporate developments into the presentation.



The Coretec Group leadership appreciates the patience from investors and stakeholders and looks forward to sharing notable developments, including the latest news on the Endurion program, in the near future.

The Company will provide updated details regarding the rescheduled shareholder call later this month. In the interim, Coretec leadership encourages anyone interested in further updates to follow the Company's profiles LinkedIn and X.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group, Inc. is an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based developer of engineered silicon and is using its expertise to develop silicon anodes for lithium-ion batteries that will charge faster and last longer. This program is called Endurion. Silicon has the theoretical ability to hold up to 10x the amount of lithium-ions as compared to traditional graphite. Through its proprietary micron and nanoparticle approach, Endurion is loading silicon into the battery anode. A modest increase in silicon will be a game changer that will revolutionize the EV market as well as other energy storage applications.

Additionally, the Company is using its engineered silicon to develop a portfolio of other energy-focused products, including solid-state lighting (LEDs), semiconductors, and printable electronics. Coretec continues to develop CSpace, its 3D volumetric display technology with a wide array of applications including medical imaging, automotive, and others.

For more information, please visit thecoretecgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



The statements in this press release that relate to The Coretec Group's expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company's results from operations are forward-looking statements and may involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Since the information in this press release may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company's actual results may differ materially from expected results. We make no commitment to disclose any subsequent revisions to forward-looking statements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity.

