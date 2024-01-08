1Komma5°, a Hamburg-based startup, is set to roll out its products and software portfolio across the Netherlands.1Komma5° has agreed to acquire solar installer Zonduurzaam, which is based in Deventer, the Netherlands. Zonduurzaam will bring 1Komma5°'s complete product and software portfolio to the Netherlands, which includes its Heartbeat energy management solution. The platform creates virtual power plants connecting PV, electricity storage, heat pumps, and charging stations with the energy market. Zonduurzaam is one of the leading solar and energy storage providers in the Netherlands. It has ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...