(General Regulation of the French Financial Market Authority)
CARMILA (Paris:CARM):
Date
Total number of
Number of real voting
Theoretical number of
31 Décember 2023
142,441,073
142,233,741
142,441,073
*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.
CARMILA
French société anonyme with a share capital of €854,646,438
Registered office: 25, rue d'Astorg, 75008 Paris France
Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 381 844 471
