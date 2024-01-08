Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSE) (Paris;FORSE), the expert in intelligent battery systems for light and heavy electric vehicles, announces the appointment of Franck Meyer to the position of Chief Financial Officer. He also joins the Group's executive committee.

A graduate of Audencia and INSEAD, Franck Meyer has more than 20 years of experience in international finance in the energy and industrial sectors. Before joining Forsee Power, he held the position of Chief Financial Officer for 5 years at Akuo, a company specializing in the development and operation of renewable energy parks.

Franck Meyer's mission will be to optimize Forsee Power's financial management, in a context of rapid growth, with the aim of positioning the company as a world leader in its target markets.

Christophe Gurtner, Founder CEO of Forsee Power, declares: "We are delighted to welcome Franck Meyer to Forsee Power as CFO. His financial expertise in a complex international context and his experience in the field of sustainable energy will be very useful to us in achieving our objectives, in particular accelerating our trajectory towards profitable growth.

"I am extremely enthusiastic about joining such a dynamic industrial group as Forsee Power. My membership in this company dedicated to the decarbonization of transport reflects my deep conviction in the need to catalyze change towards cleaner mobility solutions. concludes Franck Meyer

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is an industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trucks, and trains). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 2,500 buses and 130,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 850 employees are committed to sustainable development and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

