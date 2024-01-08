Narwal Unveils World's First Most Powerful Vacuum Mops at CES 2024

Smart Cleaning Revolution: Narwal Introduces Freo X series and S10 Pro

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Narwal, a leading home robotic innovator, introduces cutting-edge cleaning solutions with the Narwal Freo X Ultra and Narwal Freo X Plus, the world's smartest and most powerful vacuum mops. Additionally, the versatile Narwal S10 Pro handheld wet dry vacuum makes its debut at the CES.

"Narwal introduced these innovative features with a clear goal: addressing users' real pain points in home cleaning. Previous station-based vacuums posed problems with residual dirt, noise, and hair tangling. To solve this, we created a hands-free Self-Contained Dust Processing System, enabling the robot to internally handle garbage collection, resulting in zero residue and a remarkable 36% reduction in noise." Says Junbin Zhang, founder and CEO of Narwal Robotics. "Additionally, we innovatively designed a zero-tangling brush, leveraging the U Pipe High-Efficiency Air Flow System to directly suck hair from the brush into the dust bag, providing storage for up to 7 weeks, ensuring users are worry-free from cleaning."

Freo X Series: Exceptional Power, Minimal Maintenance

Narwal introduces two groundbreaking robot vacuum & mops, the Freo X Ultra and Freo X Plus, featuring a Self-Contained Dust Processing System, world-first zero-tangling floating brush, AI DirtSense technology, and millimeter-level tri-laser obstacle avoidance.

Suction Power Revolution

With fan rotational speeds reaching 60,000 RPM, the U-shaped air duct design delivers unparalleled suction power of 8,200 PA (X Ultra) and 7,800 PA (X Plus), making them the most powerful robotic vacuums available.

Self-Contained Dust Processing Solution

The Freo X Ultra and Plus store and compact dust within the robot, eliminating the need for frequent emptying. Dust is held in a convenient dust bag, allowing for dust storage up to 7 weeks without disposal. The system is installed within the robot so that it eliminates pipe clogging and jet-engine level noise that plague previous station-based dust emptying solutions.

Certified 100% Tangle-Free Technology

Addressing the issue of tangled hair, Narwal introduces the Zero-Tangling Floating Brush, preventing hair from tangling and ensuring efficient cleaning. Certified to capture 95.6% of hair with 0% tangling by internationally renowned testing institutes SGS and TUV Rheinland.

DirtSense Technology for Superior Mopping

Leveraging AI and optical technology, DirtSense detects dirty floor areas during mopping, ensuring thorough cleaning. Reuleaux Triangular Scrubbing Mops provide exceptional scrubbing power, and EdgeSwing mode reaches corners effectively.

Control and Navigation

Tri-laser milimeter-level object avoidance, LiDAR SLAM 4.0 Integration, and app control provide users with seamless navigation and operation. Freo X Ultra introduces base station touchscreen control as a first in the industry.

Empowering Lifestyle Choices

Catering to user preferences, Narwal offers the comprehensive X Ultra with a self-cleaning base station and the budget-friendly X Plus, retaining exceptional functionalities without the self-cleaning feature.

Narwal S10 Pro: Slim, Swift, Stylish

Narwal S10 Pro boasts unparalleled ease of use, seamlessly integrating advanced features for a user-friendly and effortless cleaning experience.

Pristine Floors with Powerful Mop & Vacuum Technology

Debuting at CES, the Narwal S10 Pro transforms handheld wet-dry vacuums. This elegant device guarantees pristine floors with a powerful mop, boasting 17N mopping pressure, 76AW suction efficiency, and 32 water-stream self-cleaning.

360-Degree Cleaning Mastery for Effortless Home Care

Beyond elegance, the Narwal S10 Pro excels in intelligence. With a handle that can lie down completely flat and swiftly rotate left and right up to 63 degrees, it effortlessly reaches under furniture, and its edge-to-edge mop tackles every corner. Achieving a 99.99% disinfection rate, waste disposal is simplified by separating solid and liquid waste. After cleaning, the S10 Pro can seamlessly undergo self-cleaning and drying within its charging station, ensuring a hassle-free and hygienic cleaning experience.

Availability and Pricing

Freo X Ultra: $1,499 MSRP, available in March in the US and Europe (€1299).

Freo X Plus: $469 MSRP, available in March in the US and in April in Europe (€429).

S10 Pro: $449 MSRP, releasing in April in the US.

Auto Water Exchange System : Available in the US for $299, launching in Europe in April.

Purchase Information

All products can be bought at www.narwal.com and Amazon.

Experience Innovation at CES

Discover Narwal's groundbreaking innovations at CES booth Venetian Expo #50532.

About Narwal

Narwal is known for using its cutting-edge technology to realize its objective of bringing flawless floors to users. It's one of the top 5 robotic cleaning manufacturers, with over $200 million in annual sales and serving over 1.8 million households. Narwal has raised over $26 million with investors including Sequoia Capital, Hillhouse Capital, ByteDance (parent of TikTok), among others. With over 700researchers and scientists from across the globe, Narwal has made numerous breakthroughs in multiple fields and won prestigious international awards, including the Edison Gold Award, honoring innovation, and Time Magazine's Best Inventions.

