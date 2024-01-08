Impulse Unveils the 'Future of Cooking' at CES 2024, Debut of World-Changing Battery-Integrated Cooktop

Innovative Eco Appliance Promises the Best Cooking Experience, Simplified Installation, and True Sustainable Living

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / Impulse, the pioneer in sustainable home appliances, is set to steal the spotlight at CES 2024 with the grand unveiling of their revolutionary battery-integrated cooktop. This sleek, high-performance kitchen marvel is not just a stove; it's a lifestyle upgrade, promising unparalleled ease of use, incredible performance, and a sustainable approach to modern living.





Unrivaled Culinary Experience:

The battery-integrated Impulse Cooktop is not just another kitchen appliance; it's the epitome of futuristic kitchen technology. Boasting top-of-the-line performance, the Impulse Cooktop is the most powerful range available, perfect for the discerning home chef.

Proprietary Temperature Control Technology:

Setting a new standard in precision, safety, and power, Impulse introduces its proprietary Temperature Control technology. Enjoy precise temperature management and unmatched power, all in a design that prioritizes safety without compromising performance.

Breaking Down Installation Barriers:

Current home batteries come with a hefty price tag for installation. The first-of-its-kind, the Impulse Cooktop is designed plug-and-play into existing outlets, saving users thousands of dollars in installation expenses. This ensures that more individuals can embrace the benefits of a modern, efficient kitchen.

Smart Savings:

Optimized for financial IRA credits and utility bill savings, the Impulse induction stove provides users with an opportunity to save on both immediate costs and long-term energy expenses. This unique selling point adds a compelling financial aspect to the appliance, making it an attractive choice for the conscious consumer.

Rapid Adoption Potential:

By removing installation barriers coupled with the optimization for financial incentives, Impulse has designed an appliance primed for rapid adoption by individuals and building owners.

Beginning on January 8th, 2024, customers will also have the option to place a $249 deposit to be a part of the first deliveries in late 2024.

Impulse at CES

Visit Impulse at CES to be among the first to experience the future of cooking with the first high-performance induction cooktop.

Impulse @ Amazon Services Booth -- Venetian G-J, Tech West

About Impulse

Impulse is building the next generation of green home energy systems. Beginning with a world-changing design-forward cooktop, Impulse products have the potential to revolutionize the way our homes and communities are powered, creating a new category of appliances that haven't changed in 50+ years.

The first Impulse product, the Cooktop, is battery-integrated, which allows it to combine stored and grid energy to achieve a high-performance and energy-efficient product that is better for users and for the environment. The range arrives ready to install in customers' existing electrical panels, eliminating the need for upgrades. Plus, the integrated battery means the Cooktop always has backup power.

We know that with the push towards cleaner energy, homes will draw more electricity. With the introduction of the Cooktop, Impulse is redefining the power grid and building a better, more sustainable future for energy.

