Michel Kisfaludi appointed Deputy Managing Director, Commercial Director for France

Europcar Mobility Group announces today the appointment of Xavier Corouge as Managing Director of Europcar Mobility Group France and Benelux, covering all activities and rental brands of the Group (Europcar, Goldcar, Ubeeqo) in this perimeter.

Having started in this new role on January 2, he is taking over from Isabel Martinez, who has been appointed Deputy Management Director, Commercial Director for Europcar Mobility Group Iberia.

Xavier Corouge joined Europcar Mobility Group in2013, where he started as Group Digital Director. He then joined the Group Executive Committee as Chief Digital and Marketing Officer in 2017, then Managing Director of the Urban Mobility Business Unit, and from September 2020, as Chief Marketing, Digital and Customer Officer.

Xavier Corouge has over 25 years' experience in the mobility and travel sector, with previous experience at SNCF Connect and Tech and Thomas Cook. He has an in-depth knowledge of the car rental industry and in leveraging digital to develop business performance. His experience will be key to supporting business growth objectives in France, the Group's historic birthplace.

In these new developments, he will be supported by Michel Kisfaludi as Deputy Managing Director, Commercial Director France. Until recently, he was Commercial Director for the Iberia perimeter of the Group, acting ad interim as Managing Director.

Michel Kisfaludi joined the Group 8 years ago, as Director of Operations for Spain, then Operations Director of the Low Cost Business Unit. A French national, he has an international career, with a range of experience covering operations, marketing, sales and business development.

The appointment of two leading professionals in the vehicle rental industry, combining commercial and operational expertise, demonstrates the Group's ambitions for its France perimeter.

Commenting on his appointment, Xavier Corouge said:

« I'm thrilled to be taking charge of our Group's activities in France and Benelux, and I'd like to extend my warmest thanks to Isabel Martinez, who has successfully guided the company through the extraordinary years since the Covid 19 pandemic.

France is our historic market and the Group's showcase as a pioneer in new mobility solutions. I look forward to working with Michel Kisfaludi, all the teams at head office and in the network, and our customers to help them develop sustainable, innovative and high-performance mobility solutions.»

