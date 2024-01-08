Dror Ortho-Design, Inc. Files Three New Patents for its AI Based Smile Correction Solution

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / Dror Ortho-Design, Inc. ("Dror" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:DROR), an AI-based orthodontic platform company that has developed a proprietary solution to correct people's smiles by straightening teeth using pulsating air delivered by a single custom-made smart aligner, today announced that it has filed three new patent applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") related to its advanced method of allowing customers to use any smartphone to scan their smile for analysis and remote dentistry. The three new patents are: Teeth Alignment Status Test Based On Mobile Device Videography, Self-Supervised Depth Map Algorithm for the Detection of Teeth Occlusions and Gaps, and Generating Final State Teeth Aligner with Balloon structure for 3D Printing.

These patents revolve around the use of video from a smartphone, which is 2D, and creating 3D models of the customer's mouth using the Company's AI platform (the "Platform"). This process is intended to allow the Company to provide customers with remote dental monitoring to keep track of their progress using the Smart Aligner. In addition, the Company plans to use these AI-generated 3D models to support scalable and cost-effective production of custom 3D-printed smart aligners that enable customers to correct their smile while they sleep.

Existing aligner solutions generally share the same treatment principles, which are different from Dror's solution. In most cases, customers seeking to improve their smile need to undergo a nearly year-long process of wearing plastic aligners, which must be worn the entire day and removed only while eating or drinking. Over time, customers are prescribed a series of aligners that are intended to forcefully move teeth progressively closer to their intended final position. This process may cause painful adjustment to each new aligner and is intrusive, as customers need to conduct their lives at work or school wearing the plastic aligners.

Dror intends to take advantage of recent rapid advancements in technology that have made traditional aligner solutions no longer the most effective treatment option for smile correction. Dror has developed a Platform to correct people's smiles in a discreet and gentle manner. The Platform uses only a single smart aligner to gently move teeth into their optimum position with pulsating air while the patient is asleep or at home.[DA3]

"We are pushing the envelope to bring the market a unique solution that will allow people to correct their smile while they sleep. With the recent demise of Smile Direct Club, the public is clearly demanding something different than what is currently available in the traditional aligner market. We intend to work closely with dental professionals to provide our solution to millions of people who want to correct their smile while they sleep." Said, Dror CEO Lee Haddad.

About Dror Ortho-Design, Inc.

Dror Ortho-Design, Inc. is an AI-based orthodontic platform company that has developed a proprietary solution to correct people's smiles by straightening teeth using pulsating air delivered by a single custom-made smart aligner. Dror plans to disrupt the aligner market by offering millions of people a revolutionary alternative to traditional aligners. The Company believes that people do not need to change their lifestyle to correct their smile as they are required to do with existing aligner solutions. Rather, we believe that our solution will be able to provide customers with a discreet and hassle-free way to improve their smiles, even while they sleep.

