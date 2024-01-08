Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Energy Plug: Heute - der nächste große Schritt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
08.01.24
08:08 Uhr
7,500 Euro
+0,050
+0,67 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
08.01.2024 | 18:55
194 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
08-Jan-2024 / 17:22 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 16 November 2023 
(the "Programme"). 
 
Date of Purchase                  08/01/2024 
Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each      10,497 
Highest price paid per share (GBp)         672.00 
Lowest price paid per share (GBp)          668.00 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp) 669.9028

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 41,082,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 3,456,212 'A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 37,626,127. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

8 January 2024

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 8 January 2024

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information: 

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 
669.9028               10,497

Individual Transactions: 

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 
purchased    (per share) 
518       668.00          11:59:10      00068353569TRLO0       XLON 
92        668.00          11:59:10      00068353570TRLO0       XLON 
22        668.00          11:59:10      00068353571TRLO0       XLON 
5        668.00          11:59:10      00068353572TRLO0       XLON 
2384       668.00          12:00:09      00068353603TRLO0       XLON 
12        670.00          14:14:40      00068358253TRLO0       XLON 
1        670.00          14:16:32      00068358318TRLO0       XLON 
4987       672.00          15:20:14      00068362304TRLO0       XLON 
2        668.00          15:20:56      00068362330TRLO0       XLON 
1        668.00          15:21:43      00068362399TRLO0       XLON 
475       668.00          15:33:55      00068363006TRLO0       XLON 
738       668.00          15:35:03      00068363191TRLO0       XLON 
1        668.00          15:36:32      00068363351TRLO0       XLON 
1        668.00          15:36:51      00068363373TRLO0       XLON 
16        668.00          15:57:50      00068364491TRLO0       XLON 
1        668.00          15:57:50      00068364492TRLO0       XLON 
33        668.00          16:04:08      00068365035TRLO0       XLON 
1        668.00          16:04:10      00068365036TRLO0       XLON 
1        668.00          16:04:11      00068365037TRLO0       XLON 
587       668.00          16:26:23      00068366634TRLO0       XLON 
16        668.00          16:26:23      00068366635TRLO0       XLON 
106       668.00          16:29:29      00068366887TRLO0       XLON 
351       668.00          16:29:29      00068366888TRLO0       XLON 
54        668.00          16:29:55      00068366926TRLO0       XLON 
37        668.00          16:29:55      00068366927TRLO0       XLON 
55        668.00          16:29:55      00068366928TRLO0       XLON

------End-----

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  296162 
EQS News ID:  1810447 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1810447&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2024 12:22 ET (17:22 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.