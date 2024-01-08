DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 08-Jan-2024 / 17:22 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 16 November 2023 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 08/01/2024 Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each 10,497 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 672.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 668.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp) 669.9028

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 41,082,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 3,456,212 'A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 37,626,127. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

8 January 2024

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 8 January 2024

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 669.9028 10,497

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 518 668.00 11:59:10 00068353569TRLO0 XLON 92 668.00 11:59:10 00068353570TRLO0 XLON 22 668.00 11:59:10 00068353571TRLO0 XLON 5 668.00 11:59:10 00068353572TRLO0 XLON 2384 668.00 12:00:09 00068353603TRLO0 XLON 12 670.00 14:14:40 00068358253TRLO0 XLON 1 670.00 14:16:32 00068358318TRLO0 XLON 4987 672.00 15:20:14 00068362304TRLO0 XLON 2 668.00 15:20:56 00068362330TRLO0 XLON 1 668.00 15:21:43 00068362399TRLO0 XLON 475 668.00 15:33:55 00068363006TRLO0 XLON 738 668.00 15:35:03 00068363191TRLO0 XLON 1 668.00 15:36:32 00068363351TRLO0 XLON 1 668.00 15:36:51 00068363373TRLO0 XLON 16 668.00 15:57:50 00068364491TRLO0 XLON 1 668.00 15:57:50 00068364492TRLO0 XLON 33 668.00 16:04:08 00068365035TRLO0 XLON 1 668.00 16:04:10 00068365036TRLO0 XLON 1 668.00 16:04:11 00068365037TRLO0 XLON 587 668.00 16:26:23 00068366634TRLO0 XLON 16 668.00 16:26:23 00068366635TRLO0 XLON 106 668.00 16:29:29 00068366887TRLO0 XLON 351 668.00 16:29:29 00068366888TRLO0 XLON 54 668.00 16:29:55 00068366926TRLO0 XLON 37 668.00 16:29:55 00068366927TRLO0 XLON 55 668.00 16:29:55 00068366928TRLO0 XLON

