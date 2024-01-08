Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a global leader in digital business services, today announced that Thomas Mackenbrock, former Chief Executive Officer of Majorel, will depart from the company on the best of mutual terms in May 2024. Until his departure, Thomas will continue to support the integration process of Majorel into Teleperformance.

Daniel Julien, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Teleperformance, said: "I want to personally thank Thomas for his significant dedication and contributions. Under Thomas' strong leadership, Majorel's net revenue and operating EBITDA grew to approximately €2.080 million and €369 million in 2022, increases of +55% and +85%, respectively, from 2020. His foundational work on the integration to date supports our positioning for future growth and the achievement of our synergy plan, which we continue to affirm at the high end of our initial target range. On behalf of Teleperformance and myself, I wish Thomas the very best in all his future endeavors, both professionally and personally."

Thomas Mackenbrock, former Chief Executive Officer of Majorel, said: "After careful reflection, I have decided to embark on a new chapter. I extend my sincere gratitude to Daniel, Bhupender and the entire Teleperformance team for their support and trust. I am also profoundly grateful to all my colleagues for our outstanding collaboration over the last years. Majorel's integration into the Teleperformance family is well underway and I will continue to actively support it. I am confident that the future success of the New Teleperformance is in the hands of a solid team of professionals."

The New Teleperformance governance organization is updated as follows:

Daniel Julien: Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Bhupender Singh: Deputy CEO and Chief Executive Officer of Core Services

Scott Klein: Chief Executive Officer of Specialized Services

Olivier Rigaudy: Deputy CEO and Global Chief Financial Officer

Teri O'Brien: Global Chief Legal and Compliance Officer

The company's Core Services organization will continue to be centralized, in order to best serve the interests of Teleperformance's global clients and optimize synergies. The Core Services leadership team will include the following leaders, all of whom will be Group Executive Committee members:

Agustin Grisanti: Chief Operating Officer of Core Services

Miranda Collard: Global Chief Client Officer

Eric Dupuy: Global Chief Business Development Officer

Bhupender Singh will continue to directly oversee the smooth and effective integration of Majorel with Teleperformance.

Teleperformance also confirms that Mr. Moulay Hafid Elalamy (ex-major shareholder of Majorel) will join the board of directors on March 6, 2024, following his cooptation in replacement of Bernard Canetti. This signals the long-term confidence and commitment of former Majorel shareholders to the integration and future success of the New Teleperformance.

INDICATIVE INVESTOR CALENDAR

Full-year 2023 results: March 6, 2024

First-quarter 2024 revenue: April 30, 2024

Annual General Meeting: May 23, 2024

DISCLAIMER

All forward-looking statements are based on Teleperformance management's present expectations of future events and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For a detailed description of these factors and uncertainties, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Universal Registration Document, available at www.teleperformance.com. Teleperformance undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With nearly 500,000 inspired and passionate people who currently speak more than 300 languages, the Group's global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

Visit the Group at www.teleperformance.com.

