MEDIA RELEASE Medacta's QUADRA-H hip stem achieves 13A* exemplary quality rating from the British Orthopaedic Data Evaluation Panel (ODEP) CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 8 January 2024 - Medacta Group S.A. ("Medacta," SIX: MOVE), a Swiss company featuring innovative, personalized, and sustainable solutions for joint replacement, sports medicine, and spine surgeries, is pleased to announce that the QUADRA-H hip stem was awarded 13A* by the Orthopaedic Data Evaluation Panel (ODEP), an independent panel of experts in the United Kingdom assessing objective evidence on the performance of medical implants. This valuable result is based on data from national registries pertaining to several thousand cases, which showed an excellent cumulative survivorship of 96.1% at 13 years.[1] With 20 years of clinical history, QUADRA-H represents the first stem designed by Medacta. It features a triple-tapered design and is made of Titanium-Niobium alloy with an HA (hydroxyapatite) coating. This design allows for an effective rotational and axial stability, which is further enhanced by the HA coating, potentially leading to long-term fixation and to better patient outcomes. QUADRA-H is part of the QUADRA System , a comprehensive system of rectangular straight stems to be used in both primary and revision surgeries. Available in an extensive range of sizes for multiple stem versions, QUADRA system allows for a high personalized approach. "The QUADRA-H stem has been my implant of choice for over a decade. The compatibility of this stem with the AMIS approach has consistently resulted in positive patient outcomes. Its reliability and effectiveness have made it an invaluable tool in my practice," says Dr. Jonathan Young from Lake Macquarie Private Hospital, Gateshead, Australia. The AMIS (Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgery) technique is an easily reproducible technique that delivers significant benefits to patients, surgeons, and healthcare systems. The orthopaedic community has widely embraced this minimally invasive approach, which has been chosen by surgeons to be used in more than 500,000 patients worldwide . On the acetabular side, Medacta offers a comprehensive range of products, among which the Mpact and VERSAFITCUP cup systems have achieved 7A* ODEP rating. These excellent ratings are in line with the study published by Rahm et al.[2], reporting an excellent survival rate of 99.6% at 10 years for aseptic loosening for the construct QUADRA - VERSAFITCUP and with the data of the Australian Registry (AOANJRR), which reports a survival rate of 99.0% at 7 years for any reason for the Mpact cup.[3] Medacta's strong heritage in hip treatment has also been awarded the following ODEP ratings: QUADRA-C HAS BEEN AWARDED 7A* ODEP RATING

AMIStem-H HAS BEEN AWARDED 10A ODEP RATING

AMIStem-C HAS BEEN AWARDED 7A* ODEP RATING

AMIStem-P HAS BEEN AWARDED 3A* ODEP RATING

The AMIStem femoral stem system relies on QUADRA's successful clinical heritage and has been developed to simplify the AMIS approach. It features a shortened length and reduces lateral shoulder. AMIStem-H facilitates both the broaching phase and the stem insertion when the AMIS approach is used, without compromising implant stability. The X-acta is a cemented double-tapered femoral stem intended to be implanted with a uniform cement mantle about 2 mm thick around the stem. With a successful clinical heritage, X-acta features a relaiable and comprehensive offer which allows the surgeon to intra-operatively accommodate most patient anatomies and indications. Our hip offering is supported by the tailored educational offerings provided by the M.O.R.E. Institute . With an international network of expert surgeons, the M.O.R.E. Institute is at the forefront of education on hip procedures and products with personalized, high-level educational pathways. With Medacta, the surgeon is never alone when discovering new technologies.

[1] Australian Orthopaedic Association National Joint Replacement Registry (AOANJRR), Automated Industry Report System (AIRS), ID No.9245 for Medacta Australia, Quadra-H Total Conventional Hip, (Procedures from 1 September 1999 - 20 February 2023), Accessed 21 February 2023

[2] Rahm S, Tondelli T, Steinmetz S, Schenk P, Dora C, Zingg PO. Uncemented Total Hip Arthroplasty Through the Direct Anterior Approach: Analysis of a Consecutive Series of 275 Hips with a Minimum Follow-Up of 10 Years. J Arthroplasty. 2019;34(6):1132-1138. DOI: 10.1016/j.arth.2019.01.062

[3] Australian Orthopaedic Association National Joint Replacement Registry (AOANJRR), Automated Industry Report System (AIRS), ID No.9246 for Medacta Australia, Mpact Total Conventional Hip, (Procecures from 1 September 1999 - 20 February 2023), Accessed 21 February 2023

