Under the liquidity contract entered into between ETABLISSEMENTS MAUREL ET PROM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2023:
71,515 shares
- 890,644.93
During the second half of 2023:
Number of executions on buy side: 2,027
- Number of executions on sell side: 2,250
- Traded volume on buy side: 1,009,189 shares for 5,108,909.50
- Traded volume on sell side: 1,061,110 shares for 5,302,013.70
As a reminder
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2023 on the liquidity account: 123,436 shares and 678,907.69;
- in the first half of 2023
Number of executions on buy side: 891
- Number of executions on sell side: 1,038
- Traded volume on buy side on: 423,617 shares for 1,530,515.43
- Traded volume on sell side: 418,080 shares for 1,532,130.36
- the following assets were booked on the liquidity account on the effective date of the contract on March 1, 2023:
- 117,899 shares
- €671,391.40
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice
Achats
Ventes
Nombre de
Nombre de
Capitaux en EUR
Nombre de
Nombre de
Capitaux en EUR
Total
2 027
1 009 189
5 108 909,50
2 250
1 061 110
5 302 013,70
03/07/2023
25
14 000
52 500,00
04/07/2023
8
4 000
14 960,00
05/07/2023
11
7 000
26 180,00
06/07/2023
25
13 000
47 580,00
3
2 000
7 460,00
07/07/2023
10
4 000
14 400,00
10
6 000
21 780,00
10/07/2023
3
1 000
3 650,00
13
6 089
22 346,63
11/07/2023
6
3 380
12 404,60
12
5 911
21 988,92
12/07/2023
5
1 000
3 740,00
18
6 000
22 560,00
13/07/2023
17
7 000
26 460,00
14/07/2023
17
8 000
29 680,00
1
58
218,08
17/07/2023
14
5 620
20 400,60
18/07/2023
20
11 000
40 480,00
19/07/2023
1
660
2 442,00
17
6 942
26 032,50
20/07/2023
4
1 001
3 743,74
9
7 000
26 530,00
21/07/2023
34
15 000
58 050,00
24/07/2023
3
1 000
3 870,00
25
9 000
35 640,00
25/07/2023
6
3 016
12 064,00
26/07/2023
2
1 000
3 980,00
14
7 984
32 175,52
27/07/2023
2
1 000
4 040,00
6
3 000
12 210,00
28/07/2023
6
3 998
16 191,90
4
3 000
12 240,00
31/07/2023
64
24 400
102 480,00
02/08/2023
28
12 000
50 160,00
9
3 000
12 780,00
03/08/2023
19
8 333
34 165,30
25
7 200
29 880,00
04/08/2023
77
46 960
184 083,20
07/08/2023
22
12 000
47 040,00
30
17 000
67 320,00
08/08/2023
43
29 000
110 200,00
09/08/2023
30
14 007
54 067,02
10/08/2023
16
5 000
19 800,00
30
11 656
46 390,88
11/08/2023
12
7 128
28 013,04
3
2 000
7 900,00
14/08/2023
16
5 072
19 983,68
30
14 837
59 199,63
15/08/2023
17
7 000
28 280,00
19
10 000
40 600,00
16/08/2023
73
35 500
154 780,00
17/08/2023
34
19 000
87 590,00
47
14 116
65 639,40
18/08/2023
40
23 000
103 270,00
7
3 310
14 895,00
21/08/2023
38
20 690
94 967,10
22/08/2023
14
7 000
32 410,00
17
7 838
36 603,46
23/08/2023
22
13 000
59 800,00
14
6 057
27 983,34
24/08/2023
30
12 000
54 720,00
14
7 000
32 060,00
25/08/2023
3
2 000
9 200,00
20
9 972
46 070,64
28/08/2023
67
25 971
123 102,54
Achats
Ventes
Nombre de
Nombre de
Capitaux en EUR
Nombre de
Nombre de
Capitaux en EUR
29/08/2023
27
10 000
49 100,00
30/08/2023
132
79 000
349 970,00
31/08/2023
17
10 710
47 980,80
01/09/2023
3
1 000
4 410,00
21
14 290
64 162,10
04/09/2023
7
3 000
13 410,00
21
15 000
68 850,00
05/09/2023
34
26 000
121 420,00
06/09/2023
7
4 500
20 925,00
12
9 000
42 750,00
07/09/2023
28
12 500
57 500,00
17
8 000
37 600,00
08/09/2023
1
1 000
4 600,00
24
13 000
60 710,00
11/09/2023
28
17 000
81 600,00
12/09/2023
12
5 470
26 748,30
13/09/2023
31
17 000
82 960,00
15
8 530
42 308,80
14/09/2023
27
11 000
52 690,00
8
6 000
29 280,00
15/09/2023
3
3 000
14 460,00
37
16 000
78 240,00
18/09/2023
11
4 000
19 240,00
2
1 000
4 920,00
19/09/2023
18
6 366
30 429,48
24
8 142
40 058,64
20/09/2023
22
12 000
57 960,00
21/09/2023
34
19 634
92 476,14
14
4 170
19 765,80
22/09/2023
2
2 000
9 400,00
11
6 830
32 442,50
25/09/2023
9
6 000
28 440,00
18
8 000
38 400,00
26/09/2023
33
15 940
74 439,80
2
1 000
4 700,00
27/09/2023
43
25 000
119 500,00
28/09/2023
12
6 000
29 160,00
30
14 858
73 547,10
29/09/2023
4
3 000
14 550,00
3
2 152
10 673,92
02/10/2023
32
16 000
76 960,00
5
3 000
14 730,00
03/10/2023
38
19 000
88 920,00
7
5 000
23 600,00
04/10/2023
38
18 000
81 720,00
05/10/2023
43
19 000
83 790,00
19
9 000
39 960,00
06/10/2023
10
7 000
30 940,00
17
5 000
22 300,00
09/10/2023
48
28 000
129 640,00
10/10/2023
6
5 000
23 100,00
31
14 559
69 300,84
11/10/2023
27
11 000
52 030,00
27
16 594
81 310,60
12/10/2023
4
4 000
18 880,00
7
4 000
19 280,00
13/10/2023
7
2 000
9 520,00
20
9 000
43 380,00
16/10/2023
27
9 625
46 200,00
34
12 457
60 291,88
17/10/2023
31
20 400
101 184,00
18/10/2023
26
11 000
56 980,00
6
4 000
20 760,00
19/10/2023
30
20 585
105 189,35
26
13 000
67 470,00
20/10/2023
26
14 000
72 660,00
22
9 000
47 340,00
23/10/2023
21
12 415
63 688,95
25
14 000
72 800,00
24/10/2023
11
5 600
28 952,00
24
13 000
68 510,00
25/10/2023
7
3 000
15 720,00
2
500
2 660,00
26/10/2023
6
3 000
15 750,00
8
2 500
13 450,00
Achats
Ventes
Nombre de
Nombre de
Capitaux en EUR
Nombre de
Nombre de
Capitaux en EUR
27/10/2023
8
3 500
19 110,00
30/10/2023
8
5 000
26 850,00
12
4 000
22 120,00
31/10/2023
15
11 000
59 400,00
13
4 000
22 440,00
01/11/2023
2
2 000
11 380,00
16
4 500
25 650,00
02/11/2023
10
2 500
14 600,00
03/11/2023
40
16 000
91 680,00
12
4 000
23 320,00
06/11/2023
11
4 413
25 507,14
10
3 500
20 370,00
07/11/2023
60
26 587
149 950,68
08/11/2023
32
12 500
74 000,00
09/11/2023
14
8 000
45 440,00
40
14 500
85 550,00
10/11/2023
31
13 000
78 650,00
36
12 000
73 320,00
13/11/2023
36
19 000
117 990,00
14/11/2023
4
1 500
9 660,00
15/11/2023
4
2 000
12 720,00
11
2 000
12 920,00
16/11/2023
55
21 000
132 720,00
1
500
3 170,00
17/11/2023
7
5 000
31 200,00
13
5 500
35 530,00
20/11/2023
6
2 500
16 600,00
21/11/2023
2
1 000
6 500,00
2
524
3 458,40
22/11/2023
9
7 000
45 640,00
20
4 976
32 841,60
23/11/2023
22
7 500
50 550,00
24/11/2023
9
2 000
13 820,00
27/11/2023
42
20 000
136 800,00
26
12 076
83 082,88
28/11/2023
14
5 751
39 509,37
21
11 133
76 817,70
29/11/2023
64
27 249
184 203,24
19
10 115
69 490,05
30/11/2023
74
41 000
265 270,00
22
15 000
98 400,00
01/12/2023
29
15 000
95 100,00
40
18 000
115 380,00
04/12/2023
31
16 487
103 703,23
7
4 000
25 320,00
05/12/2023
34
9 513
58 980,60
4
3 000
18 840,00
06/12/2023
51
21 603
129 834,03
6
5 000
30 450,00
07/12/2023
5
5 000
29 100,00
08/12/2023
11
5 051
29 952,43
42
18 200
109 018,00
11/12/2023
7
2 001
11 945,97
8
3 800
23 066,00
12/12/2023
15
6 948
40 854,24
10
6 000
35 940,00
13/12/2023
32
13 000
74 490,00
21
11 136
64 254,72
14/12/2023
34
16 363
95 887,18
15/12/2023
27
10 269
60 689,79
42
19 501
115 640,93
18/12/2023
25
10 358
63 287,38
20/12/2023
4
2 000
12 480,00
34
14 000
87 920,00
21/12/2023
24
12 000
74 400,00
4
564
3 575,76
22/12/2023
21
8 000
48 960,00
27/12/2023
3
2 000
12 220,00
9
5 148
31 763,16
28/12/2023
21
7 312
44 310,72
8
4 000
24 440,00
29/12/2023
7
5 688
34 469,28
5
2 000
12 240,00
