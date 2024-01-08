Regulatory News:

Maurel Prom (Paris:MAU):

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ETABLISSEMENTS MAUREL ET PROM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2023:

71,515 shares

- 890,644.93

During the second half of 2023:

Number of executions on buy side: 2,027

- Number of executions on sell side: 2,250

- Traded volume on buy side: 1,009,189 shares for 5,108,909.50

- Traded volume on sell side: 1,061,110 shares for 5,302,013.70

As a reminder

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2023 on the liquidity account: 123,436 shares and 678,907.69;

in the first half of 2023

Number of executions on buy side: 891

- Number of executions on sell side: 1,038

- Traded volume on buy side on: 423,617 shares for 1,530,515.43

- Traded volume on sell side: 418,080 shares for 1,532,130.36

the following assets were booked on the liquidity account on the effective date of the contract on March 1, 2023:

- 117,899 shares

- €671,391.40

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice

Achats Ventes Nombre de

transactions Nombre de

titres Capitaux en EUR Nombre de

transactions Nombre de

titres Capitaux en EUR Total 2 027 1 009 189 5 108 909,50 2 250 1 061 110 5 302 013,70 03/07/2023 25 14 000 52 500,00 04/07/2023 8 4 000 14 960,00 05/07/2023 11 7 000 26 180,00 06/07/2023 25 13 000 47 580,00 3 2 000 7 460,00 07/07/2023 10 4 000 14 400,00 10 6 000 21 780,00 10/07/2023 3 1 000 3 650,00 13 6 089 22 346,63 11/07/2023 6 3 380 12 404,60 12 5 911 21 988,92 12/07/2023 5 1 000 3 740,00 18 6 000 22 560,00 13/07/2023 17 7 000 26 460,00 14/07/2023 17 8 000 29 680,00 1 58 218,08 17/07/2023 14 5 620 20 400,60 18/07/2023 20 11 000 40 480,00 19/07/2023 1 660 2 442,00 17 6 942 26 032,50 20/07/2023 4 1 001 3 743,74 9 7 000 26 530,00 21/07/2023 34 15 000 58 050,00 24/07/2023 3 1 000 3 870,00 25 9 000 35 640,00 25/07/2023 6 3 016 12 064,00 26/07/2023 2 1 000 3 980,00 14 7 984 32 175,52 27/07/2023 2 1 000 4 040,00 6 3 000 12 210,00 28/07/2023 6 3 998 16 191,90 4 3 000 12 240,00 31/07/2023 64 24 400 102 480,00 02/08/2023 28 12 000 50 160,00 9 3 000 12 780,00 03/08/2023 19 8 333 34 165,30 25 7 200 29 880,00 04/08/2023 77 46 960 184 083,20 07/08/2023 22 12 000 47 040,00 30 17 000 67 320,00 08/08/2023 43 29 000 110 200,00 09/08/2023 30 14 007 54 067,02 10/08/2023 16 5 000 19 800,00 30 11 656 46 390,88 11/08/2023 12 7 128 28 013,04 3 2 000 7 900,00 14/08/2023 16 5 072 19 983,68 30 14 837 59 199,63 15/08/2023 17 7 000 28 280,00 19 10 000 40 600,00 16/08/2023 73 35 500 154 780,00 17/08/2023 34 19 000 87 590,00 47 14 116 65 639,40 18/08/2023 40 23 000 103 270,00 7 3 310 14 895,00 21/08/2023 38 20 690 94 967,10 22/08/2023 14 7 000 32 410,00 17 7 838 36 603,46 23/08/2023 22 13 000 59 800,00 14 6 057 27 983,34 24/08/2023 30 12 000 54 720,00 14 7 000 32 060,00 25/08/2023 3 2 000 9 200,00 20 9 972 46 070,64 28/08/2023 67 25 971 123 102,54 Achats Ventes Nombre de

transactions Nombre de

titres Capitaux en EUR Nombre de

transactions Nombre de

titres Capitaux en EUR 29/08/2023 27 10 000 49 100,00 30/08/2023 132 79 000 349 970,00 31/08/2023 17 10 710 47 980,80 01/09/2023 3 1 000 4 410,00 21 14 290 64 162,10 04/09/2023 7 3 000 13 410,00 21 15 000 68 850,00 05/09/2023 34 26 000 121 420,00 06/09/2023 7 4 500 20 925,00 12 9 000 42 750,00 07/09/2023 28 12 500 57 500,00 17 8 000 37 600,00 08/09/2023 1 1 000 4 600,00 24 13 000 60 710,00 11/09/2023 28 17 000 81 600,00 12/09/2023 12 5 470 26 748,30 13/09/2023 31 17 000 82 960,00 15 8 530 42 308,80 14/09/2023 27 11 000 52 690,00 8 6 000 29 280,00 15/09/2023 3 3 000 14 460,00 37 16 000 78 240,00 18/09/2023 11 4 000 19 240,00 2 1 000 4 920,00 19/09/2023 18 6 366 30 429,48 24 8 142 40 058,64 20/09/2023 22 12 000 57 960,00 21/09/2023 34 19 634 92 476,14 14 4 170 19 765,80 22/09/2023 2 2 000 9 400,00 11 6 830 32 442,50 25/09/2023 9 6 000 28 440,00 18 8 000 38 400,00 26/09/2023 33 15 940 74 439,80 2 1 000 4 700,00 27/09/2023 43 25 000 119 500,00 28/09/2023 12 6 000 29 160,00 30 14 858 73 547,10 29/09/2023 4 3 000 14 550,00 3 2 152 10 673,92 02/10/2023 32 16 000 76 960,00 5 3 000 14 730,00 03/10/2023 38 19 000 88 920,00 7 5 000 23 600,00 04/10/2023 38 18 000 81 720,00 05/10/2023 43 19 000 83 790,00 19 9 000 39 960,00 06/10/2023 10 7 000 30 940,00 17 5 000 22 300,00 09/10/2023 48 28 000 129 640,00 10/10/2023 6 5 000 23 100,00 31 14 559 69 300,84 11/10/2023 27 11 000 52 030,00 27 16 594 81 310,60 12/10/2023 4 4 000 18 880,00 7 4 000 19 280,00 13/10/2023 7 2 000 9 520,00 20 9 000 43 380,00 16/10/2023 27 9 625 46 200,00 34 12 457 60 291,88 17/10/2023 31 20 400 101 184,00 18/10/2023 26 11 000 56 980,00 6 4 000 20 760,00 19/10/2023 30 20 585 105 189,35 26 13 000 67 470,00 20/10/2023 26 14 000 72 660,00 22 9 000 47 340,00 23/10/2023 21 12 415 63 688,95 25 14 000 72 800,00 24/10/2023 11 5 600 28 952,00 24 13 000 68 510,00 25/10/2023 7 3 000 15 720,00 2 500 2 660,00 26/10/2023 6 3 000 15 750,00 8 2 500 13 450,00 Achats Ventes Nombre de

transactions Nombre de

titres Capitaux en EUR Nombre de

transactions Nombre de

titres Capitaux en EUR 27/10/2023 8 3 500 19 110,00 30/10/2023 8 5 000 26 850,00 12 4 000 22 120,00 31/10/2023 15 11 000 59 400,00 13 4 000 22 440,00 01/11/2023 2 2 000 11 380,00 16 4 500 25 650,00 02/11/2023 10 2 500 14 600,00 03/11/2023 40 16 000 91 680,00 12 4 000 23 320,00 06/11/2023 11 4 413 25 507,14 10 3 500 20 370,00 07/11/2023 60 26 587 149 950,68 08/11/2023 32 12 500 74 000,00 09/11/2023 14 8 000 45 440,00 40 14 500 85 550,00 10/11/2023 31 13 000 78 650,00 36 12 000 73 320,00 13/11/2023 36 19 000 117 990,00 14/11/2023 4 1 500 9 660,00 15/11/2023 4 2 000 12 720,00 11 2 000 12 920,00 16/11/2023 55 21 000 132 720,00 1 500 3 170,00 17/11/2023 7 5 000 31 200,00 13 5 500 35 530,00 20/11/2023 6 2 500 16 600,00 21/11/2023 2 1 000 6 500,00 2 524 3 458,40 22/11/2023 9 7 000 45 640,00 20 4 976 32 841,60 23/11/2023 22 7 500 50 550,00 24/11/2023 9 2 000 13 820,00 27/11/2023 42 20 000 136 800,00 26 12 076 83 082,88 28/11/2023 14 5 751 39 509,37 21 11 133 76 817,70 29/11/2023 64 27 249 184 203,24 19 10 115 69 490,05 30/11/2023 74 41 000 265 270,00 22 15 000 98 400,00 01/12/2023 29 15 000 95 100,00 40 18 000 115 380,00 04/12/2023 31 16 487 103 703,23 7 4 000 25 320,00 05/12/2023 34 9 513 58 980,60 4 3 000 18 840,00 06/12/2023 51 21 603 129 834,03 6 5 000 30 450,00 07/12/2023 5 5 000 29 100,00 08/12/2023 11 5 051 29 952,43 42 18 200 109 018,00 11/12/2023 7 2 001 11 945,97 8 3 800 23 066,00 12/12/2023 15 6 948 40 854,24 10 6 000 35 940,00 13/12/2023 32 13 000 74 490,00 21 11 136 64 254,72 14/12/2023 34 16 363 95 887,18 15/12/2023 27 10 269 60 689,79 42 19 501 115 640,93 18/12/2023 25 10 358 63 287,38 20/12/2023 4 2 000 12 480,00 34 14 000 87 920,00 21/12/2023 24 12 000 74 400,00 4 564 3 575,76 22/12/2023 21 8 000 48 960,00 27/12/2023 3 2 000 12 220,00 9 5 148 31 763,16 28/12/2023 21 7 312 44 310,72 8 4 000 24 440,00 29/12/2023 7 5 688 34 469,28 5 2 000 12 240,00

For more information, visit www.maureletprom.fr

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel Prom. By nature, forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These projections are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

Maurel Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris

CAC All-Tradable CAC Small CAC Mid Small Eligible PEA-PME and SRD

Isin FR0000051070/Bloomberg MAU.FP/Reuters MAUP.PA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240108216886/en/

Contacts:

Maurel Prom

Press, shareholder and investor relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45

ir@maureletprom.fr



NewCap

Financial communications and investor relations/Media relations

Louis-Victor Delouvrier/Nicolas Merigeau

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53/+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

maureletprom@newcap.eu