Music Will & HARMAN Have Partnered To Bring the Power of Music Education to Even More Students

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / HARMAN

Win a Signed Green Day Guitar and Support Music Education!

With our rich heritage in the audio and music industry, HARMAN truly understands the power of music and music education to inspire, connect, and unite the next generation of leaders.

In support of our HARMAN Inspired partner Music Will, we're auctioning off a brand new guitar signed by rock band Green Day, and you can be part of the action!

Donate here for your chance to win, and after HARMAN Explore 24, we'll also make a matching donation to Music Will in support of music education: Green Day Signed Billie Joe Armstrong Les Paul Junior Music Will and HARMAN | RallyUp

At HARMAN, we understand the power of music to inspire each of us. With our long history in music innovation, HARMAN and its employees apply our expertise, time and technologies to make a positive impact in the lives of young people - bringing music to communities around the world.

Through HARMAN Inspired, we bring music education, and resources to students of all ages - focusing on classrooms and communities in need.???

Learn more about HARMAN Inspired here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from HARMAN on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: HARMAN

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/harman

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: HARMAN

View the original press release on accesswire.com