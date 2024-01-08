New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2024) - KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Katrina Helmkamp and Harit Talwar as independent directors to its U.S. Board of Directors. Helmkamp and Talwar succeed Linda Addison and General (Ret.) Janet Wolfenbarger, independent directors who recently completed five-year terms of service.

"We are pleased to welcome Katrina and Harit to our board. Both are proven leaders who are passionate about making a difference, driving innovation and building inclusive cultures and teams," said Paul Knopp, KPMG U.S. Chair and CEO. "As we continue to face an environment of disruption and complexity, our firm will benefit from Katrina and Harit's diverse experiences and perspectives across a variety of businesses, geographies and operating models."

Helmkamp and Talwar will join Roel Campos, another independent director who has served on the U.S. board since 2021. Campos is currently Senior Counsel (retired status) at the law firm of Hughes, Hubbard & Reed LLP and previously served as a presidential appointee as commissioner of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for five years.





Katrina Helmkamp

About Katrina Helmkamp

Helmkamp is a retired global CEO with a reputation for driving profitable growth through innovation, acquisitions and operational improvements. She most recently served as CEO of Cartus Corporation, a leader in corporate relocation services and a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. In this role, Helmkamp introduced agile product development to drive innovation and market share growth with large global clients.

During her 30-year career, Helmkamp leveraged her strategy consulting background to transform a variety of service and manufacturing companies. She previously served as CEO of Lenox Corporation, a manufacturer of tableware and collectibles, and as CEO of SVP Worldwide, a manufacturer and marketer of sewing machines. Early in her career, Helmkamp was a vice president and partner with the Boston Consulting Group. She is passionate about promoting continuous learning, developing diverse teams and mentoring talent.

"I look forward to being part of the U.S. board of KPMG, one of the world's most trusted professional service firms serving the C-suite agenda," said Helmkamp. "I am excited to share my experience and interests with KPMG's leadership to further strengthen the firm."

Helmkamp earned a B.S. in industrial engineering and management services from Northwestern University and an M.B.A. from its Kellogg School of Management.





Harit Talwar

About Harit Talwar

During his 35-year career, Talwar has had a wide range of experiences, including interacting with boards of Fortune 500 companies, regulators and legislative stakeholders. He is a former partner at Goldman Sachs and served as founder/head, and then later as chairman, of the firm's global consumer business, Marcus by Goldman Sachs.

Talwar previously held various leadership roles at Morgan Stanley and Discover Financial Services, where he was president of Cards, chief marketing officer and an executive committee member. Talwar also served Citigroup in operating and country management roles in India, the Middle East, Europe and the U.S. Passionate about philanthropy and addressing inequalities, Talwar serves as co-chairman of the board of the American India Foundation and is one of the founder trustees of Ashoka University in India.

"I am honored to join the U.S. board of KPMG, a firm known for its excellence and innovation," said Talwar. "I look forward to working with the leadership team and contributing my passion and skills to help ensure the firm is well-positioned for future growth."

Talwar began his career after earning a B.A. in economics from Delhi University in India and an M.B.A. from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Knopp added, "Katrina and Harit's leadership and capabilities complement our current board and underscore the firm's commitment to excellence, quality, innovation and our values-driven culture as we meet the needs of our clients and the capital markets well into the future."

