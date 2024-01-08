Anzeige
Montag, 08.01.2024
Energy Plug: Heute - der nächste große Schritt!
WKN: A143TN | ISIN: SE0007578141 | Ticker-Symbol: 7MN
Frankfurt
08.01.24
15:59 Uhr
0,879 Euro
+0,081
+10,15 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
08.01.2024
138 Leser
Minesto AB: Project update Vestmanna - Dragon 12 offshore infrastructure installation completed

GÖTEBORG and VASTRA GOTALAND, Sweden, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, has successfully completed the Dragon 12 offshore infrastructure in Vestmannasund, Faroe Islands. With the successful connection of the export cable on to the foundation, the Dragon 12 production site is now ready for power production.

Minesto today announces that the Dragon 12 offshore infrastructure works have successfully been completed.

Completion of infrastructure sub-sea included re-locating the pre-installed junction box at the end of the export cable into a frame on the foundation to create the plug-and-play connection with the kite tether. The site is now ready for power production.

Activities in Vestmanna are ramping-up this winter with satisfying performance from the Dragon 4 in terms of electricity production in November and December, in parallel with the Dragon 12 system installation work.

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14621/3905691/2527657.pdf

Press release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/project-update-vestmanna--dragon-12-offshore-infrastructure-installation-completed-302028857.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
