Minesto AB: Project update Vestmanna - Dragon 12 offshore infrastructure installation completed

GÖTEBORG and VASTRA GOTALAND, Sweden, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, has successfully completed the Dragon 12 offshore infrastructure in Vestmannasund, Faroe Islands. With the successful connection of the export cable on to the foundation, the Dragon 12 production site is now ready for power production.

Minesto today announces that the Dragon 12 offshore infrastructure works have successfully been completed.

Completion of infrastructure sub-sea included re-locating the pre-installed junction box at the end of the export cable into a frame on the foundation to create the plug-and-play connection with the kite tether. The site is now ready for power production.

Activities in Vestmanna are ramping-up this winter with satisfying performance from the Dragon 4 in terms of electricity production in November and December, in parallel with the Dragon 12 system installation work.

