Pepco: Four Easy Tips To Prepare for the Next Storm

By Megan Clark
Pepco prepares year-round to make our grid smarter, stronger, and more resilient, but some major storms may still require us to restore power. We're here to help you get prepared in the event of an emergency. Here's a quick checklist to help you stay connected to us when severe weather strikes.
- Download our app on iOS or Android devices and sign up for outage alerts.
- Get to know our new Outage Tracker, where you can monitor outage updates.
- Assemble an emergency kit with essentials that will last you at least 72 hours.
- Know how to report an outage - whether it be through our app, website, or texting.
After just a few easy to-do's, you'll be the first to know about estimated restoration times and be prepared for anything that comes your way.
For more information and tips, visit our Storm Prep center: LEARN MORE
