FedEx Corporation: Silvia Davila, Regional President, Latin America, Danone S.A., Elected to FedEx Board of Directors

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) announced that Silvia Davila has been elected to the FedEx Board of Directors.

Ms. Davila serves as the regional president of Latin America for Danone S.A., where she is responsible for leading operations in Mexico and for all categories in the Latin America region. She brings vast experience in leading financial and digital transformations to achieve sustained growth, as well as promoting diversity and inclusion and leveraging innovation for ESG agendas. Prior to Danone, Ms. Davila served as the vice president and global food chief marketing officer at Mars Belgium. She has held various leadership roles at Mars, Procter & Gamble, and McDonald's.

"Ms. Davila is a tremendous addition to the FedEx Corporation Board of Directors, and we are pleased to welcome her and her unique skillset," said Frederick W. Smith, FedEx Corp. Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board. "Her leadership skills and extensive expertise will provide great value to FedEx as we continue to execute our global transformation."

Ms. Davila will serve on the Compensation and Human Resources and Cyber and Technology Oversight Committees.

Following Ms. Davila's appointment, the FedEx Board of Directors consists of 14 directors, 12 of whom are independent.

