Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: 42West and Shore Fire Media Score Big at 81st Golden Globes; Dolphin Entertainment Applauds Outstanding Achievements

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and content production company, today congratulated its subsidiaries, PR powerhouses 42West and Shore Fire Media, and their clients on their incredible work being recognized at yesterday's 81st Golden Globes Awards.

Apple Original Films' "Killers of the Flower Moon" received seven nominations, including three for longtime 42West client Martin Scorsese, and won the award for Best Performance in a Motion Picture Drama - Actress. Lily Gladstone's historic win marks the first Indigenous performer to receive an award at the Golden Globes Awards. GKIDS' "The Boy and the Heron" directed by Hayao Miyazaki won the award for Best Animated Film, becoming the first international feature to win the category in the ceremony's history. 42West has worked with the studio since 2009. "The Boy and the Heron" also received a nomination for Best Original Score, composed by Shore Fire client Joe Hisaishi. Shore Fire client Bruce Springsteen garnered a nomination in the Best Original Song category for "Addicted to Romance" from Vertical Entertainment's "She Came to Me." On the television side, 42West client Prime Video saw seven nominations across four of their shows, including "Daisy Jones & The Six," "Jury Duty," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," and "Dead Ringers."

About 42West

42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, is one of the entertainment industry's leading full-service public-relations firms. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, 42West has four divisions: Talent, Strategic Communications, Entertainment Marketing, and Fandoms & Franchises (formerly known as BHI), the award-winning firm's gaming, consumer products and publishing practice. The agency has developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies and television shows as well as countless actors, filmmakers, recording artists, personalities and authors. In addition, 42West provides strategic counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients-ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios, charitable organizations, and media conglomerates-looking to raise, reposition, or rehabilitate their public profiles.

About Shore Fire Media

Shore Fire Media represents artists, talent, creators, authors, athletes, cultural institutions, businesses, brands and entrepreneurs at the forefronts of their respective fields - including some of the most exciting emerging and established voices in the arts, entertainment and beyond. With dedicated teams in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville, Shore Fire leverages extensive expertise and relationships to strategically amplify narratives and shape reputations that facilitate career advancement in an ever-evolving media landscape. Shore Fire is a division of Dolphin Entertainment, a collective of marketers and culture creators.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a prominent independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through its subsidiaries, 42West, The Door, and Shore Fire Media, the company offers expert strategic marketing and publicity services to top brands in the film, television, music, gaming, and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have consistently ranked among the top 50 PR firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative and The Digital Dept. complement these efforts with complete creative branding and production capabilities, as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's most recent acquisition, Special Projects, provides talent booking services and event production for high-end clients in the media, entertainment, and fashion industries. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin has also entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT:

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com