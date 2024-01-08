Vituity: Jovive Launches Two New Outpatient Wound Care Clinics in Southern California

Expanding Access to Specialized Wound Care

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / Jovive, a provider of patient-centric outpatient healthcare services that is owned and operated by Vituity, is pleased to announce the grand opening of Jovive Wound Care outpatient clinics in Mission Viejo and Loma Linda, CA. These two specialized facilities are dedicated to delivering comprehensive wound care services in an outpatient setting to help enhance patient outcomes and improve overall quality of life.

Providing wound care in an outpatient setting has been found to minimize the risk of infections and promote faster wound healing by providing a controlled environment where providers can monitor and manage wounds while keeping patients out of the hospital setting. Jovive Wound Care clinics also help reduce the total cost of care by eliminating the need for prolonged hospital stays, reducing the overall burden on healthcare resources, and making it easier for patients to access timely and appropriate care.

"The Southern California communities of Mission Viejo and Loma Linda have been in need of wound care locally, with some residents traveling up to an hour away to receive treatments which could involve weekly appointments," said Evan Houck, DO, Medical Director, Jovive Wound Care, Loma Linda. "Our physician leaders and innovators identified the need of those communities and are excited to launch two outpatient wound care clinics to serve these areas. We look forward to actively engaging in these communities via outreach programs throughout the year."

Jovive is committed to simplifying wound care from start to recovery by offering seamless care coordination and support to communities. From coordinating transportation to providing post-visit follow-ups, Jovive guides patients at every step while working to alleviate gaps in care and raise awareness about wound care and prevention. The two new outpatient wound care clinics developed a physician-designed technology platform to help document, track, and enhance performance.

"By integrating intensive training, innovative technology, and proven protocols, we enhance healing and remission rates, minimize infections and complications, and achieve enduring results," said Bill Khoury, MD, Medical Director, Jovive Wound Care, Mission Viejo. "In addition, outpatient wound care is often more cost-effective than inpatient care. As an outpatient practice, Jovive Wound Care eliminates facility fees and is in a patient's community, reducing travel and making it easier for patients to complete treatment without relapse."

Patients can learn more about the Mission Viejo clinic (26732 Crown Valley Pky, Suite 585, Mission Viejo, CA 92691; 909-435-4852) or the Loma Linda clinic (11340 Mountain View Ave, Suite B, Loma Linda, CA 92354; 949-850-9964) at JoviveWoundCare.com. Both clinics are open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

About Jovive, part of?Vituity

Jovive is owned and operated by Vituity, a national physician partnership with a history of healthcare quality and innovation. As a 100% physician-led and -owned multispecialty partnership with a nationwide footprint, nearly 5,000 Vituity clinicians care for more than 8 million patients across 450 practice locations.?

