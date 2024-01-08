Bennett to lead marketing strategy and accelerate growth for the global electrification company

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced Martha Claire Bennett has joined the organization as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Bennett will lead the company's global marketing organization, strengthening the focus on vertical marketing, expanding digital marketing capabilities and enhancing nVent's customer and partner experience. She also will lead branding and communications, accelerating nVent's role in the sustainability and the electrification of everything. Bennett will report directly to nVent Chair and CEO Beth Wozniak.

"We are excited to welcome Martha to nVent. She is deeply experienced in B2B and B2C marketing, with a proven track record of driving growth through global marketing and brand strategies for large industrial and consumer brands, and also is experienced in leading global P&Ls," said nVent Chair and CEO Beth Wozniak. "Martha has a strong customer, channel and people focus and will drive marketing excellence, accelerating our growth through enhancements to our customer experience, digital capabilities and communications."

Bennett brings more than 25 years of global marketing experience with strong expertise in omnichannel marketing, brand management and vertical strategy. She most recently served as CMO and SVP of 3M's Safety and Industrial Business Group, where she led the global marketing function and broader community of marketing practice for the company's largest business group. Bennett holds a Bachelor of Environmental Studies degree from the University of Waterloo and a Master of Business Administration degree in Marketing Strategy Specialization from Queen's University School of Business.

Bennett said: "I am thrilled to join nVent. The company is on an exciting growth trajectory with a great opportunity to accelerate its growth through marketing leadership across the verticals it serves. nVent is building a more sustainable and electrified world, and I look forward to working with this talented team and contributing to the success of the company."

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

