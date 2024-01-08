Futuris Company's Strategic Vision and Investment Opportunity 2024

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / It has been almost four years now since Futuris Company merged with a Wyoming company and began trading on the OTC as FTRS. We have since acquired seven platform companies focused on Healthcare and IT MSP services that are augmented now by an Expert Witness Referral Business providing access to seasoned professionals in over 10,000 technical and medical specialties. Our top priorities for 2024 and beyond are the continued integration of all portfolio companies to drive more efficient cross-selling opportunities, performance optimization, and the enhanced compliance and reporting efforts that are being realized through our ongoing CRM and ERP integration initiatives.

Our New Leadership Team

Under our new leadership team of CEO Larry Parrotte and CFO Robert Day, Futuris is well-positioned for growth and offers a growing portfolio of HCM solutions to our clients, affording them access to our innovative RPO infrastructure, while saving them time and money.

In this excerpt from a recent webinar, Larry talks about Futuris and our plans for growth:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wtvp_g6opGw

From Larry: "Our strategic planning process for 2024 and beyond will leverage a hybrid approach combining the expansion of our organic growth resources with targeted accretive tuck-in acquisitions in our current verticals, prioritizing existing geographies first, followed by adjacent geographies second, and platform acquisitions third, to expand our footprint and add new stable HCM vertical service offerings."

Our Unique Investment Opportunity

We're now seeking strategic investment partners to join us on our journey as we optimize and grow our existing portfolio companies, and pursue new M & A targets to drive value creation en route to a NASDAQ up-listing within the next 12-24 months. To accomplish these goals we are now offering convertible notes at 8% annually and that will have a 30% discount to the NASDAQ conversion price.

For more information on our company and to review our most recent financials:

https://investinfuturis.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/7-31-23_FTRS_Annual_Report.pdf

To review more information on our convertible note:

https://investinfuturis.com/convertible-notes/

About Futuris Company

Futuris is a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on Executive Search, Staffing, Consulting services, Managed Services and Tech Services specializing in verticals such as Medical, Information Technology, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), and Legal. The Company is committed to building a global HCM company through highly targeted and revenue-accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the ability to successfully integrate acquired companies, overall economic conditions, the ability to find qualified personnel, and the ability to find new clients. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business, and although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

