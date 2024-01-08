Theralogix Launches Mannose One for Next-Level Urinary Tract Protection

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / Theralogix, a national leader in the nutritional supplement industry, proudly announces Mannose One, the only independently tested and content-certified d-mannose supplement.









Theralogix recognized the need for evidence-based, quality-assured solutions for urinary tract concerns. Mannose One provides a proactive and reliable defense.

D-mannose is a naturally occurring compound that helps prevent the adherence of bacteria to the bladder lining. Each serving of Mannose One provides 2,000 mg of d-mannose, the daily dose shown by research to flush bacteria from the urinary tract. Mannose One is proudly manufactured in the USA in a GMP-compliant facility and is dye-free, gluten-free, and vegan-friendly.

Mannose One goes hand-in-hand with Theralogix's leading product, TheraCran One. With 500 mg of cranberry extract and at least 36 mg of soluble proanthocyanidins (PACs) per capsule, TheraCran One is the only independently certified cranberry supplement formulated to prevent UTIs.** Both the cranberry PACs in TheraCran One and the d-mannose in Mannose One prevent bacteria from sticking to the bladder lining. Since each compound has its own unique mechanism of action, there is a benefit to taking both for optimal urinary tract health.*

Like all Theralogix products, Mannose One is independently tested and content-certified by NSF International, the highest standard for purity and content accuracy. This third-party certification guarantees that each product contains exactly what the label says - nothing more and nothing less.

Theralogix raises the bar when it comes to premium, research-backed nutritional supplements. Every product is independently certified by NSF® International for content accuracy and freedom from contaminants. Theralogix has been a top physician-recommended brand for over two decades. Mannose One is now available on the Theralogix website and Amazon.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

**Limited scientific evidence shows that by consuming 500 mg each day of cranberry dietary supplement, healthy women who have had a urinary tract infection (UTI) may reduce their risk of recurrent UTI.

