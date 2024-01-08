DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market to Grow Rapidly During the Study Period (2019-2032), Evaluates DelveInsight

The hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to the increasing cases and also, the launch of upcoming therapies during the forecast period

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, hematopoietic stem cell transplantation emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation reached USD 760 million in 2021 across the 7MM and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032.

in 2021 across the 7MM and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032. DelveInsight's analysis reveals that the overall cases of HSCT in the 7MM were reported as 56K in 2021. Within this, the HSCT cases in the United States specifically were identified to be 24K in the same year.

in 2021. Within this, the HSCT cases in the United States specifically were identified to be in the same year. Leading hematopoietic stem cell transplantation companies such as Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, In8bio Inc., Incyte Corporation, Forge Biologics, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, SecuraBio, ModernaTX, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec, Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences, Celularity Incorporated, Seres Therapeutics, Inc., Omeros Corporation, Novartis, Marker Therapeutics, Inc. , and others are developing novel HSCT drugs that can be available in the HSCT market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel HSCT drugs that can be available in the HSCT market in the coming years. The promising hematopoietic stem cell transplantation therapies in the pipeline include Ceftolozane/Tazobactam Injection, EAGD T-cell infusion, Ruxolitinib, FBX-101, Belantamab mafodotin, BPX-501 and Rimiducid, Duvelisib, mRNA-1647, CliniMACs, CPX-351, Zydelig, CYNK-001, SER-155, Narsoplimab, Siremadlin, MT-401, and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major HSCT market share @ Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Report

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Overview

Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) is a medical procedure wherein healthy hematopoietic stem cells (HSC) are introduced into individuals with compromised or depleted bone marrow. This serves to enhance the functioning of the bone marrow and, depending on the specific ailment being addressed, results in the elimination of malignant tumor cells or the generation of functional cells to replace dysfunctional ones, particularly in cases of immune deficiency syndromes, hemoglobinopathies, and various other diseases. HSCT comprises two main types: autologous and allogeneic.

The HSCT process involves several key stages, including donor matching, mobilization, harvesting, conditioning, and infusion. In the case of allogeneic HSCT, the conditioning regimen entails patients undergoing either chemotherapy alone or a combination of chemotherapy and radiotherapy. The primary objectives of the conditioning regimen are twofold: reducing the tumor burden and suppressing the recipient's immune system to facilitate the engraftment of stem cells (SCs). Depending on the intensity of the therapy, conditioning is broadly categorized into myeloablative, non-myeloablative, and reduced-intensity conditioning.

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Epidemiology Segmentation

The HSCT epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current HSCT patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The HSCT market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Cases of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT)

Type-specific Cases of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT)

Total Cases of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT) by Indications

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Treatment Market

The standard treatment for individuals with specific congenital or acquired hematopoietic disorders or sensitive malignancies involving chemotherapy, radiotherapy, or immunotherapy is the transplantation of hematopoietic stem cells (HSCT). The field of HSCT has experienced significant growth and ongoing technological advancements over the past twenty years. High-dose chemotherapy followed by autologous peripheral blood stem cell rescue continues to be a prevalent approach for conditions like multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation represents a potential cure for hematologic malignancies. The conditioning phase, which involves intensive chemotherapy with or without total body irradiation, renders patients highly immunocompromised. During this vulnerable period, they are susceptible to opportunistic infections as they await the restoration of immune function from the donor. The challenges of infectious complications, graft rejection, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), and disease relapse have been significant hurdles in achieving successful outcomes for HSCT.

Myeloablative conditioning regimens are frequently employed in both autologous and allogeneic transplants. In allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), myeloablative conditioning (MAC) is employed to optimize disease management and ensure sufficient immune suppression to prevent graft rejection. The initial successful use of a myeloablative conditioning regimen in HSCT involved the combination of cyclophosphamide (Cy) with ablative doses of total body irradiation (TBI).

In 2008, MOZOBIL received approval in the United States for the mobilization of hematopoietic stem cells into the bloodstream. This facilitates their collection and subsequent autologous transplantation in individuals diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma. Additionally, BUSULFEX (busulfan), TEPADINA (thiotepa), and ALKERAN (melphalan) have also gained approval as part of a conditioning regimen for certain indications.

To know more about HSCT treatment guidelines, visit @ Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Management

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Ceftolozane/Tazobactam Injection: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

EAGD T-cell infusion: In8bio Inc.

Ruxolitinib: Incyte Corporation

FBX-101: Forge Biologics, Inc

Belantamab mafodotin: GlaxoSmithKline

BPX-501 and Rimiducid: Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Duvelisib: SecuraBio

mRNA-1647: ModernaTX, Inc.

CliniMACs: Miltenyi Biotec, Inc.

CPX-351: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Zydelig: Gilead Sciences

CYNK-001: Celularity Incorporated

SER-155: Seres Therapeutics, Inc.

Narsoplimab: Omeros Corporation

Siremadlin: Novartis

MT-401: Marker Therapeutics, Inc.

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for HSCT @ Drugs for Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Treatment

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Dynamics

The dynamics of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation are expected to change in the coming years. HSCT, recognized as the sole potential curative intervention for individuals with chemotherapy-resistant hematological malignancies, often deemed fatal without intervention, is widely acknowledged as a therapeutic approach for various malignant, hematologic, immunologic, and genetic diseases. This treatment involves the intravenous infusion of hematopoietic progenitor cells to restore marrow function in those with impaired or defective bone marrow. The enhanced outcomes of HSCT can be attributed to advancements in tissue typing, prophylaxis against viral and fungal infections, immunosuppressive drugs, and comprehensive supportive care. By identifying risk factors for complications, tailored supportive-care regimens can be designed to mitigate the incidence of transplantation-related morbidity and mortality.

Furthermore, the HSCT pipeline is very robust; many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of HSCT, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the HSCT market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the HSCT market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market. HSCT poses immediate and long-term complications, necessitating heightened vigilance and monitoring, potentially leading to a reduced quality of life and a shorter life expectancy. The extensive recovery process following HSCT is compounded by significant drug toxicities from high chemotherapy doses and complications stemming from prolonged immunodeficiency. Mortality in HSCT is influenced by factors such as comorbidities, disease characteristics, HLA matching, GvHD, the GvT effect, and post-transplantation recurrence. Relapse-related mortality is determined by tumor biology, non-relapse mortality complications arising from HSCT procedures, and patient comorbidities.

Moreover, HSCT treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the HSCT market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the HSCT market growth.

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Size in 2021 USD 760 Million Key Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Companies Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, In8bio Inc., Incyte Corporation, Forge Biologics, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, SecuraBio, ModernaTX, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec, Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences, Celularity Incorporated, Seres Therapeutics, Inc., Omeros Corporation, Novartis, Marker Therapeutics, Inc., and others Key Pipeline Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Therapies Ceftolozane/Tazobactam Injection, EAGD T-cell infusion, Ruxolitinib, FBX-101, Belantamab mafodotin, BPX-501 and Rimiducid, Duvelisib, mRNA-1647, CliniMACs, CPX-351, Zydelig, CYNK-001, SER-155, Narsoplimab, Siremadlin, MT-401, and others

Scope of the Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation current marketed and emerging therapies

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation current marketed and emerging therapies Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about HSCT drugs in development @ Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Key Insights 2. Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Report Introduction 3. Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Overview at a Glance 4. Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Executive Summary 5 Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6. Disease Background and Overview 7. Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Treatment and Management 8. Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Guidelines 9. Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Epidemiology and Patient Population 10. Patient Journey 11. Key Endpoints in Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation 12. Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Marketed Drugs 13. Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Emerging Drugs 14. 7MM Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Analysis 15. Market Access and Reimbursement 16. KOL Views 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Pipeline

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Pipeline Insight - 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key HSCT companies, including Actinium Pharmaceuticals, BioLineRx, Athersys, Novartis, CareDex, Orchard Therapeutics, Magenta Therapeutics, Graphite Bio, Vor Biopharma, Jasper Therapeutics, Garuda Therapeutics, among others.

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Epidemiology Forecast

Myocardial Infarction Epidemiology Forecast - 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted HSCT epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Multiple Myeloma Market

Multiple Myeloma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key multiple myeloma companies, includingJohnson & Johnson (Janssen), Pfizer, AbbVie and Roche (Genentech), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene, Roche (Genentech), Arcellx, Novartis, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, BeiGene, CARsgen Therapeutics, Cartesian Therapeutics, C4 Therapeutics, Heidelberg Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, RAPA Therapeutics, AbbVie (TeneoOne), Takeda, among others.

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key NHL companies, including Novartis, AstraZeneca, Genentech, BioInvent, Genmab, SystImmune, Nordic Nanovector, Pacylex Pharmaceuticals, Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc., Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd., Timmune Biotech Inc., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Gilead Sciences, Acerta Pharma BV, Adagene Inc, Conjupro Biotherapeutics, Inc., Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd., Incyte Corporation, HUYA Bioscience International, SecuraBio, Genor Biopharma Co., Ltd., Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Antengene Therapeutics Limited, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Inc., BioTheryX, Inc., UWELL Biopharma, Kronos Bio, Bio-Thera Solutions, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Aptose Biosciences Inc., Miltenyi Biomedicine GmbH, Precision BioSciences, Inc., Teneobio, Inc., TCR2 Therapeutics, IGM Biosciences, Inc, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+91-9650213330

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/3528414/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hematopoietic-stem-cell-transplantation-market-to-grow-rapidly-during-the-study-period-20192032-evaluates-delveinsight-302028077.html