Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc.: Rocky Mountain Liquor Announces CFO Transition

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (TSXV:RUM) (the "Company" or "Rocky Mountain"), listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), today announced that Sarah Stelmack is resigning her role as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") effective January 12, 2024 to pursue a career opportunity with another employer. To ensure a seamless transition, the Chief Executive Officer Allison Radford, CPA will assume the role of President and CFO, and Peter Byrne, Executive Chair will be Acting CEO.

Ms. Stelmack said "It has been an incredible privilege to serve as Rocky Mountain's CFO and to work alongside our leadership team and the many talented individuals in the Company. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to contribute to its success to-date, and look forward to watching the Company prosper."

Allison Radford said, "We thank Sarah for her 13 years as a senior executive. She leaves behind a legacy of financial leadership, stability and strategic vision that has positively impacted our Company. I am especially pleased that she has agreed to remain as an advisor to our Board and Executive team."

About Rocky Mountain

Rocky Mountain owns 100% of Andersons Liquor Inc. ("Andersons"), headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, which now own and operate 25 private liquor stores in that province, up from 18 stores since the Common Shares began trading in December 2008. It is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:RUM).

