SHOKZ TO LAUNCH OPENSWIM PRO

The brand's first Bluetooth and MP3 compatible headphone made with bone conduction technology.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading consumer electronics brand Shokz , renowned for its open ear headphones with patented bone conduction technology, has today announced the upcoming launch of OpenSwim Pro, the brand's first Bluetooth and MP3 compatible sports headphone made with bone conduction technology. OpenSwim Pro has an open ear design and an ultra-lightweight frame making it the ultimate multisport headphone, allowing users to listen to their favourite music in any environment, whether that's swimming, running or cycling, while still maintaining situational awareness.

The OpenSwim Pro headphones have a flexible Nickel-Titanium alloy frame, combining a soft silicone material and a biofit design that does not obstruct other garments such as a swimming cap or goggles. Its versatility extends beyond swimming; perfect for interacting with friends, colleagues and family while also keeping you aware of your surroundings and motivated during your workouts. With a simple press of a button, or via the Shokz app, you can easily switch modes between Bluetooth streaming and MP3 listening.

Vincent Xiong, Chief Executive Officer at Shokz said, "We know that swimmers love our existing OpenSwim headphones, but our most requested feature was the ability to utilize Bluetooth out of the water as well.

"We're incredibly proud to launch the OpenSwim Pro, in what is our most versatile headphone to date. With both Bluetooth and MP3 capabilities, OpenSwim Pro unlocks an athlete's full potential and is built to be comfortable, safe and secure in any situation."

Designed with Shokz' PremiumPitch 2.0+ technology, the headphones produce clear sound, powerful volume, and a rich bass. Maintaining its sound quality in every environment, the OpenSwim Pro headphones has three EQ modes - a swimming mode, vocal booster mode and standard mode. Ensuring the audio quality is also sustained and clear, the OpenSwim pro also works for phone calls, designed with two in-built microphones and is enabled with echo cancellation. It will also store 32GB of MP3 memory, allowing users to store up to 8,000 of their favourite songs.

OpenSwim Pro has an IP68 rating allowing users to use their headphones for up to two hours submerged in two meters of water. Users can also expect up to nine hours of battery life, combined with quick charging. It transitions seamlessly between devices, thanks to its multipoint pairing and the use of Bluetooth v5.3 providing a quick and stable connection.

The exact release date for OpenSwim Pro will be confirmed in the coming weeks and for those interested in learning more and receiving updates they can sign up here.

About Shokz

Shokz audio products deliver premium stereo sound and the safety and comfort of an open-ear design to consumers worldwide. Shokz offers their patented open-ear technology to improve situational awareness and keep users connected to their surroundings. Since 2011, Shokz has used its proprietary technologies and signature open-ear design for endurance, lifestyle, and communication audio products, priced for everyday use. Learn more about the brand that inspires users to beopen at https://uk.shokz.com/ .

