Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2024) - NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NTX) (formerly Spitfyre Capital Inc. "FYRE.P") ("NeoTerrex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press releases of December 22, 2023, the Company has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") in respect of its previously announced qualifying transaction (the "Transaction").

The Final Exchange Bulletin of the TSXV in respect of the Transaction was published on January 5, 2024. Trading of the common shares of the Company will resume effective at the market open on January 9, 2024 under the symbol "NTX".

Complete details of the terms of the Transaction are set out in the filing statement, which can be viewed under the company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are encouraged to review the filing statement for full details on the transaction.

About NeoTerrex

The company is currently advancing its prospective rare earths and lithium projects located in the province of Quebec, with most of its activities focused on its Mount Discovery project. The subsidiary owns a 100-per-cent undivided interest in certain mineral claims located in southwestern Quebec constituting the Mount Discovery project. The property was acquired due to its rare earth elements potential.

For More information

Mathieu Stephens

info@neoterrex.com

(343) 308-2648

