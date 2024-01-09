Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2024) - Ultrahuman, a pioneer in wearable tech, launched Ultrahuman Home, a cutting-edge invention that revolutionizes the home tech segment. Unveiled at CES 2024 in January, Ultrahuman Home introduces a new capability for individuals to track and enhance the health of their living spaces.

Understanding the Impact on Individual Health

Ultrahuman Home addresses the often-overlooked aspect of the living environment in the overall health stack. The sleek yet powerful device is designed to provide insights on an individual's external environment including exposure to artificial light, air quality, humidity and noise levels. It's a first for the wearable space to leverage home health data and correlate the home environment (humidity, air quality, temperature) to an individual's lifestyle (sleep, stress). Personalizing or changing these markers' basis recommendations from the Ultrahuman home platform is expected to help improve the passive factors that affect an individual's health. Passive markers like PM, CO2 and temperature are important because of their impact on health compounds over time.





Ultrahuman Home will help individuals to track and enhance the health of their living spaces.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/193637_0136d41a640419ea_002full.jpg

Advantage over regular home health monitors

Regular home health monitors measure many markers like PM, humidity, temperature etc but don't provide a longitudinal view of how these markers change over time. This is especially important when interpreted in the context of their impact on health. This view and correlation with a user's health markers aims to change the lives of millions of people who could benefit by making these changes to their living environments.

Innovative Capabilities

Ultrahuman Home offers advanced capabilities to provide users with comprehensive insights and timely interventions:

Natural Light Spectrum: Sunlight is a natural source of vitamin D, and adequate vitamin D levels are important for maintaining healthy sleep patterns. With Ultrahuman Home, users can measure UV and sunlight levels within their home, emphasizing the importance of maintaining optimal Vitamin D for healthy sleep patterns and circadian rhythm.

PM Detection: Exposure to particulate matter (PM) particles can adversely affect human health. PM is a type of air pollution that consists of microscopic particles with varying sizes and chemical compositions. Ultrahuman Home is expected to actively measure and notify users about particulate matter (PM) levels in the air, in order to ensure a safer living environment and promoting long-term respiratory health.

Noise Detection: Noise during sleep can disrupt sleep. Noise exposure variables, such as equivalent noise level and number of noise events per hour, are associated with increased percentage mobility during sleep and decreased sleep efficiency.

Ultrahuman Home helps identify disturbances during sleep as well as additional insights like sleep apnea and snoring, equipping users with insights into sleep quality and acknowledging the interconnectedness of different facets of well-being.

Ultrahuman Home helps identify disturbances during sleep as well as additional insights like sleep apnea and snoring, equipping users with insights into sleep quality and acknowledging the interconnectedness of different facets of well-being. Humidity levels: Optimum humidity for the lungs is achieved when the inspired gas is at body core temperature and 100% relative humidity 1. Insufficient humidity can lead to drying of the airways, impaired mucociliary clearance, and increased risk of respiratory infections 1. On the other hand, excessive humidity can promote the growth of microorganisms and increase the risk of ventilator-associated pneumonia. Therefore, maintaining appropriate humidity levels is crucial for respiratory health. Ultrahuman Home helps monitor humidity and empowers users to regulate their environment for optimal lung health.

Blue light exposure: Exposure to artificial light suppresses melatonin, the sleep-inducing hormone, which can lead to sleeping issues or disorders such as insomnia. With artificial light monitoring sensors within Ultrahuman Home, users can prioritize well-being, understand its impact on circadian rhythm, and foster a healthier sleep environment.

Smoke Sensor: The device comes equipped with a smoke sensor, adding an extra layer of protection against potential respiratory issues and fire hazards. It is expected to be available by the end of 2024.

"Ultrahuman Home marks a pioneering move in the health wearable space. Using the unique markers from the Home device, we'd be able to link an individual's health markers (sleep, stress) to their environment (temperature, humidity and light exposure). This on-body and off-body health tracking integration is the first time ever in the health monitoring space," said Mohit Kumar, Founder and CEO of Ultrahuman.

Prioritizing Privacy and Proactive Health Choices

Ultrahuman Home prioritizes privacy with a mic button for on-demand microphone control and on-device processing. Its dim light feature supports sleep health by minimizing disruptions to circadian rhythms. The device offers wifi and Bluetooth control, empowering users to manage exposure and align with a proactive approach to health choices.

Availability

Ultrahuman Home will be available for purchase on Kickstarter at the end of January 2024, with shipping starting in July. No subscription is required.

About the company: About Ultrahuman

Ultrahuman is the world's most comprehensive self-quantification platform. Ultrahuman's products include the Ultrahuman Ring AIR, world's lightest sleep tracking wearable, Ultrahuman M1, a continuous glucose monitoring platform, and Blood Vision, a preventive blood testing platform with the pioneering UltraTrace technology. By collating a large set of biomarkers on an integrated platform, Ultrahuman is able to create a grand unified view of the human body. For more information and updates on Ultrahuman, please visit ultrahuman.com.

Contact Info:

Name: Bilal Mahmood

Email: b.mahmood@stockwoodstrategy.com

Organization: Ultrahuman

Website: https://www.ultrahuman.com/

