Larnaca, Cyprus--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2024) - The Obsidian Co. has secured a spot among the top 4 finalists in The Drum Awards 2023's "Agency Team of the Year." This accomplishment solidifies its position as a formidable competitor to established digital advertising giants.

The Obsidian Co.: A Digital Marketing Startup Takes on Industry Leaders in The Drum Awards 2023

Despite its roots as a startup, The Obsidian Co. fearlessly confronts industry leaders. Christos I. Loizou, CEO and Founder, affirms, "Challenging norms and pushing the boundaries of digital advertising has been our founding principle. This recognition validates our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in our industry."

Michalis Nikolaou, COO and Founder, emphasizes, "Our team's dedication to crafting data-driven strategies has been pivotal in achieving this milestone. Representing the potential of emerging startups on the global stage is a source of immense pride."

Their consistent excellence gained global recognition earlier when they secured victory in the "Best Long-term Strategic Use of Social Media" category at the Global Social Media Awards in April 2023.

The winners of The Drum Awards' "Agency Team of the Year" were unveiled during a live ceremony in London on the 6th of December, 2023.

About The Obsidian Co.:

The Obsidian Co. is an up-and-coming digital marketing agency challenging industry norms with its innovative approach. Established in March 2021, their mission was to revolutionize strategic digital marketing for businesses globally. Reinforcing their commitment to excellence, they aim to reshape the industry landscape with data-centric solutions.

The Obsidian Co. proudly offers an array of services encompassing Social Media Marketing, Email Marketing, SEO, PPC, Content Marketing, and Branding. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies like AI and machine learning, they consistently aim to deliver high-quality services and unparalleled results.

For more information about The Obsidian Co. and its ground-breaking services, visit https://theobsidianco.com.

