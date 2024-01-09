Completing the Foundational Technical Review (FTR) is a milestone in Swiss company's history.

LzLabs today announced that it has successfully completed the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Foundational Technical Review (FTR), a significant milestone that recognises LzLabs Software Defined Mainframe® as an AWS Qualified Software.

This accomplishment underscores LzLabs' commitment to providing secure, efficient, and innovative solutions for customer mainframe application and data integration, modernisation, and migration to the cloud.

The AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) is a rigorous assessment process that evaluates software solutions against a set of best-practice standards in operational excellence, security, reliability, performance efficiency, and cost optimisation.

"Achieving this certification demonstrates LzLabs' alignment with AWS's high standards. It is a testament to the reliability and forward-thinking approach of the LzLabs Software Defined Mainframe® and our dedication to delivering top-tier legacy modernisation, integration, and migration solutions to our customers", says Roman Gerteis, Vice President of Development at LzLabs.

For example, the combination of LzLabs' capabilities and the AWS cloud platform enabled a global automotive manufacturer to gradually move business-critical processes and applications from their legacy mainframe to the cloud-based LzLabs Software Defined Mainframe® (SDM). Challenges like capacity limits, long processing times, and a shrinking skill base drove this project. The solution involved modernising application processing while leaving key business processes intact with the LzLabs SDM. The results were significant: higher service levels, faster processing time for customers, reduced operating costs, and future-readiness due to the scalability and elasticity of the modern cloud platform. The achieved cost savings are used to fund further modernisation for greater agility.

The LzLabs SDM is designed to liberate legacy mainframe applications and data, seamlessly integrating them with or migrating them to more agile cloud environments without requiring recompilation of COBOL, PL/I or Assembler applications or transformation of business processes. This enables organisations to innovate faster, reduce operational costs, and eliminate vendor lock-in.

