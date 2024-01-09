J P Jenkins Ltd

09-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

9th January 2024 JPJ: GSV GS Verde Group Limited Shares now trading at JP Jenkins GS Verde Group admitted to secondary market platform JP Jenkins 9th January 2024 - Shares in the GS Verde Group ( www.gsverde .group) have been admitted to trade on the JP Jenkins share dealing platform. The GS Verde Group is headquartered at The Maltings, East Tyndall Street, Cardiff, with additional offices in Bristol and Dublin, and is registered as a company in England and Wales under Companies House, company number 15101725. The GS Verde Group is a multi-discipline M&A advisory business advising businesses on corporate transactions such as business sales (including Trade Sale, Management Buy-Out and Employee Ownership structures), acquisitions, investment raises and corporate re-organisations. The completion of the seven figure raise, gives the Group a £9m post-money valuation on the JP Jenkins platform, which is the UK's oldest secondary market and has provided a marketplace for share trading for established household brands such as Dyson and Weetabix as well as football clubs such as Arsenal and Manchester City. Through its multi-discipline structure, the business combines Law, Finance, Tax and Communications to provide a 'one team' advisory support to businesses. The award-winning business has experienced fast growth through both strategic acquisitions and organic demand. With offices in Cardiff, Bristol and Dublin, the Group employs c.90 staff across a range of professional and support disciplines. Having won accolades as leading Dealmakers in 2022 and 2023, the business has proven demand for the 'one team' offering, and is looking to accelerate its growth nationally and internationally, through further strategic acquisitions, as well as investment in technology by further developing its proprietary software platform AR:Deals. JP Jenkins is a liquidity venue for unlisted or unquoted assets in companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to buy and sell equity on a matched bargain basis. JP Jenkins is a trading name of InfinitX Limited an Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP (FRN950991). Shareholders wishing to trade these securities can do so through their stockbroker. Trades will be conducted at a level that JP Jenkins is able to match a willing seller and a willing buyer. Trades can be conducted, and limits can be accepted, during normal business hours. Shareholders or potential investors can place limits via their existing UK regulated stockbroker. The indicative pricing for the ordinary shares (ISIN: GB00BNTZFL29), as well as the transaction history, will be available on the JP Jenkins website at https://jpjenkins.com/company/gs-verde-group/ Veronika Oswald, Commercial Director of J P Jenkins said: "At JP Jenkins corporate advisors are a core part of our ecosystem in supporting private companies in liquidity and secondary market solutions. GS Verde's admission demonstrates how our platform can not only support growth companies, but in turn support a multi-discipline M&A advisory business such as GS Verde in their own growth ambitions too. We are delighted to be able to support GS Verde with their own liquidity solution from today." Nigel Greenaway, Co-Founder and CEO of GS Verde Group said: "We are delighted to be trading on the prestigious JP Jenkins platform, joining such a wealth of household names in doing so. There has been overwhelming interest in our business, and this step to join the secondary market, allowing private investment into our business is a milestone step in our journey. The investment will allow us to grow through strategic acquisition in certain areas of the UK, as well as to add firepower to our dealmaking teams in Wales, the Southwest of England and Ireland. We can also accelerate our investment in to AR:Deals, GS Verde's own proprietary technology." For further information, please contact: J P Jenkins Ltd. Veronika Oswald Commercial Director +44 (0)20 7469 0937 GS Verde Group Limited Matthew Sutton +44 (0)3330 107 8498 Company Secretary / Director





