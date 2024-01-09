Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Energy Plug: Heute - der nächste große Schritt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PKRR | ISIN: US22052L1044 | Ticker-Symbol: 2X0
Tradegate
08.01.24
17:47 Uhr
42,600 Euro
-0,350
-0,81 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CORTEVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CORTEVA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,55043,15008:23
42,55043,15008:17
PR Newswire
09.01.2024 | 08:06
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UPL Ltd.: UPL To Strengthen Fungicide Portfolio with Planned Acquisition of Corteva's Mancozeb Business

  • UPL to acquire Corteva Agriscience's global mancozeb fungicide business outside of China, Japan, South Korea and EU member countries
  • Mancozeb is a highly effective protective fungicide used to prevent plant diseases across a range of crops

LONDON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL & BSE: 512070 LSE: UPLL) ('UPL'), the global provider of sustainable agricultural solutions, today announces the planned acquisition of Corteva Agriscience's solo mancozeb global fungicide business outside of China, Japan, South Korea, and EU member countries.

UPL_Logo

The acquisition will give UPL ownership of Dithane®, the original global mancozeb brand which has provided farmers with a reliable disease management solution, as well as access to Rainshield technology which enables crop protection in wet weather conditions.

Mancozeb is a highly effective protective fungicide used to prevent plant diseases across a range of crops, including rice, soybean, wheat, onions, potatoes, and other vegetables and fruits. Across the crop protection industry, mancozeb is also an increasingly important tool in managing fungicide resistance. UPL, the market leader in this technology, was instrumental in introducing mancozeb for soybean production in 2014, where it proved effective in controlling fungal diseases and boosting growth and yield.

Christina Coen, Chief Marketing Officer of UPL Corporation Ltd., said: "This acquisition is a meaningful milestone for UPL and for farmers, it strengthens our portfolio of solutions and leadership in the multisite fungicide market. We are committed to expanding our offering for plant disease management, and supporting farmers globally to achieve sustainable crop yields and enhanced food security outcomes."

The acquisition is limited to Corteva's solo formulations of mancozeb, with Corteva retaining ownership of premix formulations. The transaction is subject to customary approvals and expected to conclude Q1 of FY24-25. This acquisition includes all data, registrations, trademarks for Corteva's solo mancozeb products, and a license to the Rainshield technology but excludes manufacturing and formulation facilities.

About UPL

UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL & BSE: 512070, LSE: UPLL) is a global provider of sustainable agriculture products and solutions, with annual revenue exceeding $6bn. We are a purpose-led company. Through OpenAg®, UPL is focused on accelerating progress for the food system. We are building a network that is reimagining sustainability, redefining the way an entire industry thinks and works - open to fresh ideas, innovation, and new answers as we strive towards our mission to make every single food product more sustainable. As one of the largest agriculture solutions companies worldwide, our robust portfolio consists of biologicals and traditional crop protection solutions with more than 14,000 registrations. We are present in more than 130 countries, represented by more than 10,000 colleagues globally. For more information about our integrated portfolio of solutions across the food value chain including seeds, post-harvest, as well as physical and digital services, please visit upl-ltd.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2278971/4409289/UPL_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/upl-to-strengthen-fungicide-portfolio-with-planned-acquisition-of-cortevas-mancozeb-business-302028699.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.