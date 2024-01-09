Nordea Bank Abp
Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 08.01.2024
Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 08.01.2024 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows:
* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 11.2151 and DKK to EUR 7.4574
On 26 April 2023, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1.0bn based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2023. The repurchase of own shares is executed in public trading in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 4,127,240 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 4,787,315 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
Ilkka Ottoila, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 7058
