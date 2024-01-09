Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.01.2024
Biotech Aktie 2024 – Vom Pennystock zum Übernahmekandidat?!
09.01.2024 | 09:06
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 09

[09.01.24]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
08.01.24IE00BN4GXL6319,998,600.00EUR0182,637,633.349.1325
08.01.24IE00BN4GXM7010,080.00SEK0928,079.7992.0714
08.01.24IE00BMDWWS8561,192.00USD06,703,569.10109.5498
08.01.24IE00BN0T9H7041,439.00GBP04,431,595.92106.9426
08.01.24IE00BKX90X6749,911.00EUR05,152,546.02103.2347
08.01.24IE00BKX90W5027,839.00CHF02,681,592.3596.325
08.01.24IE000V6NHO665,985,618.00EUR057,601,309.459.6233
08.01.24IE000L1I4R9423,090.00USD0239,461.5910.3708
08.01.24IE000LJG9WK1669,740.00GBP06,828,679.8910.196
08.01.24IE000JL9SV51836,570.00USD08,875,162.6510.609
08.01.24IE000BQ3SE475,120,550.00SEK0537,745,343.06105.0171
08.01.24IE000LSFKN168,000.00GBP084,050.9910.506
08.01.24IE000LH4DDC266,650.00EUR0693,924.2710.4115
08.01.24IE000WXLHR762,092,000.00EUR021,163,567.8210.1164
08.01.24IE000P7C793025,990.00GBP0262,804.5210.1118
08.01.24IE000061JZE250,000.00USD0502,198.9610.044

