Solution to the Whole House Cleaning

Tineco, pioneer in the field of floor care and smart home devices, is taking advantage of its presence at CES to unveil its new product: the FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7 with several breakthrough features.

The FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7 is the perfect combination of a mop vacuum cleaner and a stick vacuum cleaner, a true all-in-one. As the brand has been devoting efforts to offering a complete all-in-one pack that allows you to clean the entire house and all floors, the new SWITCH S7 with multi-functions is able to meet all cleaning needs. It will be available by end of March both on the official website of Tineco and on Amazon.

The unique design of the FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7 allows it not only to be used as a powerful mopping vacuum, but also as a stick or hand vacuum, by only switching the SWITCH Pro motor from one to the other. Once the brand-new FlashDry Self-cleaning System, which is quipped in the new device, heats up to 450W, the brush can be dried and disinfected in 5 minutes. In addition, the inserted upgraded Pouch Cell battery guarantees an extended device lifespan of three years. All wishes regarding functionality are fulfilled with the SWITCH S7.

This all-new home cleaning solution tackles every surface in the home, allowing vacuuming and mopping in one step, saving your time considerably and providing a thorough clean.

Features of the FLOOR ONE Switch S7

FlashDry system which allows deep self-cleaning and complete drying in just one press.

which allows deep self-cleaning and complete drying in just one press. Pouch Cell battery the device is equipped with this innovation, which allows the battery to see its lifespan multiplied by 3.

the device is equipped with this innovation, which allows the battery to see its lifespan multiplied by 3. MHCBS Technology guarantees impeccable floors. This technology effectively recycles dirty water using a brush scraper, continually washing and rinsing the device with clean water at a constant speed of 450 rotations per minute (RPM).

guarantees impeccable floors. This technology effectively recycles dirty water using a brush scraper, continually washing and rinsing the device with clean water at a constant speed of 450 rotations per minute (RPM). ZeroTangle brush provides a 99.99% reduction in hair and/or tangled hair and provides trouble-free suction.

provides a 99.99% reduction in hair and/or tangled hair and provides trouble-free suction. PureCyclone System (5-level filtration system) provides filtering of 99.97% of dust with a size of less than 0.3? and effective separation of air and dust for long-lasting and powerful suction.

(5-level filtration system) provides filtering of 99.97% of dust with a size of less than 0.3? and effective separation of air and dust for long-lasting and powerful suction. SmoothPower system Self-propelled, to operate the vacuum cleaner effortlessly.

Self-propelled, to operate the vacuum cleaner effortlessly. Double-sided edge cleaning Switch S7 head reaches up to 0.20 inch on both sides.

Switch S7 head reaches up to 0.20 inch on both sides. LED headlight that illuminates all dirt.

The Tineco Switch S7 will be marketed later in March at a price of €899 on the official Tineco website and on Amazon.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner and has been driving innovation in the smart household appliance category ever since. Tineco specializes in developing advanced, smart technologies that make everyday household products smarter and easier to use. With the PURE ONE vacuum cleaner portfolio and the introduction of the first smart wet/dry vacuum cleaner line on the market the FLOOR ONE series Tineco has quickly become a leader in the smart household appliance category.

