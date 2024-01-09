Service Express Announces the Expansion of Its Flagship ExpressConnect® Platform to the European Market

BEDFORD, England, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Express, a global data centre and managed infrastructure solutions provider, announces its ExpressConnect®platform is now widely available in Europe.

Introduced in 2018, ExpressConnect is an all-in-one solution developed to simplify managing data centre maintenance. With ExpressConnect's global reach, IT teams can save time by centralising and streamlining support for their data centre and IT infrastructure.

Additional benefits of ExpressConnect include:

Skip placing service calls with 24/7 automated support.

Easily schedule engineer callbacks, upload documents, collaborate directly with engineers and manage real-time ticket status, all in one centralised location.

View the big picture with a customised dashboard highlighting equipment coverage, warranties, service insights, tickets and more.

Increase efficiency by leveraging the power of existing monitoring and ticketing solutions by integrating ExpressConnect with the top systems, including ServiceNow, SolarWinds, Dell OpenManage, HPE OneView and others.

"We developed ExpressConnect to help IT teams increase productivity, automate support and access the valuable information they need all in one place," said Nick Monaco, Global VP of Service at Service Express. "ExpressConnect includes monitoring with automated ticketing and robust machine learning to ensure quick, reliable service while eliminating the need to manually discover failures and request service."

Current users of ExpressConnect state that the platform is simple to use, provides valuable insights and has improved operational efficiencies. ExpressConnect takes the manual work out of managing data centre maintenance so IT teams can spend time on critical initiatives.

ExpressConnect complements Service Express' data centre maintenance offerings and comes at no additional cost to ensure customers receive exceptional support.

About Service Express

Service Express is an industry-leading data centre and managed infrastructure solutions provider specialising in multivendor maintenance, hardware and managed infrastructure services. Companies around the globe trust Service Express to deliver reliable, expert and end-to-end support for their critical infrastructure.

