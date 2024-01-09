

NEW YORK/LONDON/SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 January 2024 - The Best Places to Work organization announced today the list of the top 30 world Best Places to Work for 2023. Topping this year's ranking for the second consecutive year was Novo Nordisk, the global healthcare company with almost a century of innovation and leadership in diabetes care followed by Takeda, the leading global healthcare company. AstraZeneca secured the third position among the world top 30 most performing organizations.



For the past couple of years, the Best Places to Work program has recognized leading employers across the world, backed by several years of experience in workplace culture assessment, employee engagement and organizational effectiveness. To be considered, companies must be identified as outstanding employers at least in one of the continents.



Annually, the program partners with global employers to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices, their employee experience and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations. Companies that made the top list this year demonstrated excellence in the workplace, by creating differentiated employee experiences and inclusive cultures that lead to stronger, more sustainable business results. Those companies know how to build a competitive advantage and are enjoying notable advantages in terms of employee engagement, retention, financial performance and customer satisfaction.



The Top 30 Best Places to Work for 2023:

Novo Nordisk

Takeda

AstraZeneca

McDonald's

Alcon

Bristol Myers Squibb

Ivanhoé Cambridge

BSH

Konecta Group

Servier

Allianz Trade

Pluxee

MSD

Fujitsu

Alten

MoneyGram

Lundbeck

Schneider Electric

British American Tabacco

Fifth Avenue Financial

Pfizer

Beko

Diageo

Meridiam

APL Logistics

Roche

Habib Bank Zurich Hong Kong

Paidy

Cipla

Teka



Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn about the quality of their HR practices, the engagement of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.



