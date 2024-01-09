NEW YORK/LONDON/SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 January 2024 - The Best Places to Work organization announced today the list of the top 30 world Best Places to Work for 2023. Topping this year's ranking for the second consecutive year was Novo Nordisk, the global healthcare company with almost a century of innovation and leadership in diabetes care followed by Takeda, the leading global healthcare company. AstraZeneca secured the third position among the world top 30 most performing organizations.
Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn about the quality of their HR practices, the engagement of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.
