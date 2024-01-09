The Omani authorities aim to develop a 500 MW solar project in Ibri, in northwestern Oman, where other PV facilities are located.Oman Power and Water Procurement Co. (OPWP) has launched a tender to select independent power producers (IPP) to build a 500 MW solar park. The IPP project will be built in Ibri, a city in the governorate of Ad Dhahirah, in northwestern Oman. Prospective developers have until Feb. 19 to submit their bids. The project is the fourth 500 MW solar plant tendered by OPWP. Only one is currently online - the 500 MW Ibri 2 solar project, which was inaugurated in January 2022 ...

