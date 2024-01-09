Qcells says it will supply 12 GW of modules, along with engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, under a new eight-year agreement with Microsoft.From pv magazine USA The expanded agreement with Qcells makes Microsoft one of the world's largest purchasers of renewable energy. Qcells agreed to supply Microsoft with 12 GW of solar modules and EPC services over an eight-year period. This expands the 2.5 GW module and EPC agreement reached a year ago. Qcells, a global supplier of complete clean energy solutions, announced an eight-year strategic alliance with Microsoft. The tech ...

