Dienstag, 09.01.2024
Biotech Aktie 2024 – Vom Pennystock zum Übernahmekandidat?!
WKN: 853121 | ISIN: US2310211063 | Ticker-Symbol: CUM
PR Newswire
08.01.2024
RM LAW, P.C.: RM LAW Announces Investigation of Cummins Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Cummins Inc. ("Cummins" or the "Company") (NYSE: CMI) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you own shares of Cummins and would like to learn more about this class action or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here. You may also email Mr. Maniskas at [email protected] .

On December 22, 2023, the United States Department of Justice issued a press release entitled "Attorney General Merrick Garland Statement on the Agreement in Principle with Cummins to Settle Alleged Installation of Illegal Defeat Devices in Engines." It stated, in pertinent part, "[e]ngine manufacturer Cummins Inc. today disclosed that it has reached an agreement in principle with the United States and State of California to pay a $1.675 billion penalty to settle claims that it violated the Clean Air Act by installing emissions defeat devices on hundreds of thousands of engines."

On this news, the price of Cummins stock fell $7.01, or 2.87%, to close at $236.99 on December 22, 2023 .

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C. ( Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire ) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at [email protected] or click here. For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here.

CONTACT:

RM LAW, P.C.


Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire


1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300


Berwyn, PA 19312


484-324-6800


844-291-9299


[email protected]

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.

