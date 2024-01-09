Epson's Latest High-Power-Density GX-B Series SCARA Robots Designed to Revolutionize Automation Now Available

Precision Unleashed, the Newest Robots Offer Exceptional Performance and Flexibility for Range of Applications

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Epson Robots GX-B Series SCARA robots models engineered to help users develop powerful automation solutions easily, are now available. The GX-B Series delivers optimal performance and is equipped with industrial-rated safety features, taking SCARA robot performance to the next level with ultra-high performance and flexibility for today's medical device, electronics and consumer electronics markets.

"The latest GX-B Series is our most advanced lineup to date, enabling integrators to meet a wider range of customer needs with high-performing, reliable solutions that fit seamlessly into workflows for a range of industries," said Scott Marsic, group product manager, Epson America, Inc. "These new SCARA robots are powerful, automation solutions with a low total cost of ownership, expanding opportunities for our partners."

Leveraging four decades of expertise, the GX-B Series robots are built to meet precise automation demands that help manufacturers tackle the most demanding tasks. Offering multiple arm configurations, handle payloads up to 10 and 20 kg, high throughput and high payloads, the GX10B and GX20B's versatile features empower machine builders to conquer challenging applications with leading-edge precision.

Making the robots even simpler to program, the GX-B Series robots seamlessly integrate with the Epson RC+® industrial Automation Development Software, use advanced GYROPLUS® vibration reduction technology to provide fast production speeds, smooth motion control and fast settling times and are powered by the RC700E next-generation controller with powerful motion control to enhance productivity.

Additional features include:

Ultra-high performance and flexibility - high throughput with heavy payloads and multiple arm configurations for the most demanding tasks with leading-edge precision

- high acceleration, smooth motion and fast settling times to maximize throughput with proprietary GYROPLUS vibration reduction system, plus no ringing or overshoot Ultimate ease of use - intuitive and feature-packed Epson RC+ development software helps create powerful solutions with a simple user interface, integrated debugger and advanced 3D simulator

- includes battery-less encoders and Epson RC+ software with no recurring license fee; rich suite of safety features with RC700E controller SafeSense technology - standard and advanced safety features can allow for increased productivity and worker protection while potentially minimizing machine footprint due to the reduction of physical barriers

- table, wall- and ceiling-mount options; GX10B has 650 and 850 mm reaches available; the GX20B has 850 and 1,000 mm reaches available; longer Z axis available on both models Built for demanding environments - Standard, Cleanroom (ISO3) 2 and ESD, and Protected IP65 models available

- Vision Guidance, Parts Feeding, Force Guidance, Conveyor Tracking, Fieldbus and API.NET Industry 4.0 ready - advanced OPC UA for robotics connectivity provides next-level integration and monitoring

Availability

The GX10B and GX20B are now available through Epson Robots' channel of distributor partners. To learn more about the Epson GX-B Series of SCARA robots, please visit www.epson.com/gxseries.

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC-controlled precision factory automation, with well over 150,000 units sold worldwide1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy-to-use SCARA and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC-based platform. Building on four decades of experience, Epson Robots delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan -based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America . To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 When operated within specifications.

2 Complies with ISO Class 3 (ISO 14644-1) and Fed-std209D Class 1 (less than 10 0.1µm particles per 28,317 cm3:1cft) cleanroom standards.

EPSON, Epson RC+ and GYROPLUS are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. SafeSense is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2023 Epson America, Inc.

