Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Biotech Aktie 2024 – Vom Pennystock zum Übernahmekandidat?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EG3W | ISIN: US34986J3032 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
FORWARD PHARMA A/S ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORWARD PHARMA A/S ADR 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.01.2024 | 22:06
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Forward Pharma A/S Announces Termination of its American Depositary Receipts ("ADR") Facility

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Pharma A/S ("Forward" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a termination of the Deposit Agreement, dated October 14, 2014, among Forward Pharma A/S (Forward Pharma), the Depositary Bank of New York Mellon, and Owners and Holders of ADRs.

As a result, the existing ADR facility will be terminated effective at 5:00 PM (Eastern Time) on February 5, 2024.

Kindly see additional information at the website of the Depositary Bank of New York Mellon (https://www.adrbnymellon.com/files/ad1136444.pdf).

Forward Pharma A/S Investor Relations Contact:
Investor Relations
investors@forward-pharma.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.