Mvix Attains ISO 27001 and SOC2 Certifications, Reinforcing Commitment to Information Security and Client Trust

Leading digital signage provider, Mvix, achieves dual certifications, bolstering client confidence in data security, privacy, and compliance

STERLING, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / Mvix, a leading provider of enterprise digital signage solutions, proudly announces the successful attainment of ISO 27001 and SOC2 certifications. These internationally recognized standards demonstrate the company's dedication to ensuring the highest level of information security, regulatory compliance, and reinforce its commitment to protecting client data and privacy.

According to Mike Kilian, Executive Vice President of Mvix, "Obtaining these security certifications is a significant milestone for our company. It highlights our relentless dedication to maintaining the utmost security for our clients' data and underscores our dedication to meeting and exceeding industry standards."

Mvix's robust security measures include regular risk assessments, strict access controls, data encryption protocols, and continuous monitoring to detect and respond to potential security incidents promptly. For digital signage clients, such as banks, government agencies, or healthcare providers, strict data handling requirements are paramount as digital signage will be integrated into their network and proprietary communications workflows.

Shirish Surani, Mvix's Manager of Software Engineering & ISMS Board Member, added, "I am thrilled by our meticulous implementation of industry-leading security protocols and quality management systems. These certifications underscore our technical prowess, assuring clients that their data is handled with utmost precision, compliance, and security measures in place."

Mvix remains determined to uphold these standards and continuously refine its information security practices to safeguard client data and foster lasting trust. These certifications underscore the company's dedication to transparency, excellence, and delivering unparalleled services to its valued clients.

About Mvix: Mvix is a leading provider of digital signage solutions, empowering businesses to engage, inform, and influence their audiences with captivating visual experiences. With a comprehensive suite of products and services, Mvix offers end-to-end digital signage solutions that enhance brand presence, improve customer experiences, and drive results. For more information, please visit mvix.com.

