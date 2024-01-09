Consero Recognized as a 'Fast 50' Company for the Fifth Year in a Row

The Finance as a Service pacesetter is one of the most rapidly growing companies in Central Texas

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / For the fifth consecutive year, Consero Global LLC, the pacesetter in Finance as a Service (FaaS), has been recognized by the Austin Business Journal on its Fast 50 list of rapidly growing companies in Central Texas.

Consero logo

Consero is ranked #29 on the list this year, with a 52% compound annual growth rate since 2020. Consero has once again proven its outstanding revenue growth year-over-year since it was last named a Fast 50 company in 2022, when it landed #17 on the list.

"We are thrilled and honored to be recognized as one of the top companies in our region by the Austin Business Journal for the fifth year in a row," said Consero CEO Scott Tynes. "This award is especially meaningful given the challenges presented by an uncertain market and economy and the lingering effects of the pandemic."

Consero has also been recognized by Private Equity Wire for Best Regulatory and Compliance Technology for the second year in a row. This award recognizes excellence among private equity fund managers and their service providers.

"The Private Equity Wire award shows how partnering with a professional Finance as a Service partner will help you reduce the risk of errors and fraud. Strict controls and procedures will ensure accurate financial reporting and compliance with regulations," said Tynes. "Investment partners understand that regulatory and compliance issues touch every aspect of their portfolio's business from the front to the back office, so they need that expertise in the finance & accounting function of their investments."

"We've been determined to improve every element of our model continually, and the Private Equity Wire award proves we've been living up to that commitment," adds Bill Klein, President of Consero. "This award only inspires us to further advance our solution and what we do for our clients."

In addition, Consero was recently recognized as a Partner of the Year by Sage Intacct for the seventh straight year.

"All these awards certainly validate our effort," said Klein. "What drives us, day in and day out, is delivering the kind of timely, accurate and comprehensive reporting that allows our middle-market clients to have the same rigor and excellence as much larger enterprises. When you have sound financial management in place, your overall operations will be in a much better position to scale."

Consero combines innovative integrated software, including the Consero SIMPL® financial management console, along with traditional CFO, controller and bookkeeping services. All of this comes without the time, cost and effort of creating and managing a full, in-house finance and accounting department. With Consero's services, companies of all sizes can afford Fortune 500-level financial tools.

Contact Information

Bridget Howard

VP of Marketing

bridget@conseroglobal.com

5122774443

SOURCE: Consero Global

View the original press release on newswire.com.