Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.: Final Bell Holdings International Files Early Warning Report in Respect of BZAM Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / Final Bell Holdings International Ltd. (the "Company") announces that it has filed an early warning report in respect of its holdings in BZAM Ltd. ("BZAM"). On January 8, 2024, BZAM and the Company each announced the completion of the previously announced share exchange agreement among BZAM, the Company and Final Bell Holdings Inc. ("FBC") dated as of December 5, 2023 (the "SEA"), pursuant to which BZAM completed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of FBC from the Company in consideration for 90,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") of BZAM, at a deemed price of $0.15 per Share, representing approximately 33.23% of the issued and outstanding Shares of BZAM.

The Shares are held by the Company for investment purposes. The Company may, depending on market and other conditions, acquire additional securities, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities, or may continue to hold the Shares or other securities of BZAM.

This press release is issued in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report dated January 8, 2024. A copy of the early warning report has been filed by the Company on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under BZAM's issuer profile. Please refer to such report for further information regarding the transaction described in this press release.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and in this press release include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to expectations of the Company's business, financial performance and results of operations following the sale of FBC. These statements are only predictions and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Forward-looking information is based on the current expectations, beliefs, opinions, estimates and reasonable assumptions of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's expectations, beliefs, opinions, estimates or assumptions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

