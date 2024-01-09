Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2024) - Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. (CSE: HPSS) (OTC: HPSIF) (FSE: E092) ("Hybrid" or the "Company"), a Canadian manufacturer of fuel-free, industrial portable power solutions, has filed for a provisional patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its ground-breaking battery heating technology.



The application, titled 'A System and Method for Internal Battery Heating Through High Frequency and High Amperage Short Circuit Current', aims to revolutionize the process of battery heating by implementing high-frequency, high-amperage short circuits to internally heat batteries. Unlike conventional external heating methods, this system reduces heating time while consuming less power.

"This provisional patent represents a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions," stated Francois Byrne, CEO of Hybrid Power Solutions. "Our innovative approach to internal battery heating addresses crucial challenges in battery performance and longevity, offering more efficient heating while potentially safeguarding against cell degradation over time."

The newly developed system delivers more uniform heating across batteries, a crucial factor in ensuring consistent performance and durability. By mitigating the impact of temperature variations within the battery, this technology has the potential to extend the lifespan of battery cells, contributing to enhanced reliability and longevity.

The application, with a number assigned as 63/509,289, demonstrates Hybrid Power Solutions' dedication to pioneering advancements that align with their mission of sustainable energy innovation and environmental responsibility.

About Hybrid Power Solutions Inc:

Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. is a Canadian clean energy company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HPSS". Hybrid specializes in producing industrial grade clean technology products such as portable power packs and stationary storage.

