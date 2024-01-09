British Luxury Phone Brand XOR Makes Its Debut in the Chinese Market

LONDON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XOR, the British luxury phone brand, proudly announces the official launch of the X2 phone for sale in China. This significant moment marks XOR's commitment to the Chinese market, delivering uniquely crafted products that offer Chinese consumers an unparalleled and flawless experience.

Renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship and distinctive design, XOR phones are designed and made in England. Every handset is built by an individual craftsman, each with over a decade of experience, delivering meticulous attention to detail and quality.

Hutch Hutchison, Head of Design at XOR, states, "We are delighted to introduce XOR to the Chinese market. China has a vibrant luxury landscape, and we believe our unique products will cater to the local customer's pursuit of exceptional quality, exclusive design, and privacy protection."

Mr. Zhou Minghua, CEO of XOR Greater China, adds, "The Greater China region, is the most important growth point in global economic development. The elite class's demand for a refined lifestyle is becoming increasingly personalized. XOR, as the only luxury phone manufactured in the UK, aligns with consumers' pursuit of emotional value through its unique design and product positioning. XOR phones will witness every successful moment, carrying the weight of your historical memories."

XOR phones will be sold in China through a carefully selected network of partners, with a starting price of CNY59,800 for the base model.

For media inquiries regarding XOR phone sales in China, please contact:

Email: media@xorinc.cn

Phone: 13330537666

WeChat: XOR-CN (please specify the purpose when adding on WeChat)

About XOR Luxury Phones:

XOR is a luxury phone brand headquartered in the United Kingdom, known for its exceptional craftsmanship, unique design, and high-end user experience. Each XOR phone is a work of art, representing the perfect fusion of luxurious quality and privacy protection.

