Mitsubishi's monobloc Hydrolution EZY can reportedly produce domestic hot water up to 60 C when outdoor temperatures reach -25 C. It is available in two versions, with outputs of 10 kW and 14 kW.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems (MHI Thermal Systems), a unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, has unveiled a monobloc air-to-water (ATW) heat pump to replace conventional boilers in new and existing buildings. The Hydrolution EZY heat pump is available in two versions, with outputs of 10 kW and 14 kW. The systems use difluoromethane (R32) as the refrigerant and can ensure "exceptional performance," ...

